Solving COVID: March 24, 2021

Where things stand

The United States is now averaging 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day. Roughly 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 75 percent of Americans over the age of 65 have been at least partially vaccinated. That's one big reason why deaths continue to decline: About 900 people are dying from coronavirus in America ever day, which is down 40 percent from two weeks ago, and hospital admissions are at their lowest point since last October. "The worst may in fact be behind us," Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown School of Public Health, told NPR. But we're still seeing more than 50,000 new daily coronavirus cases, "a number that has been basically flat for two weeks," The New York Times explains. States like Michigan and New Jersey are seeing caseloads spike. And while America may soon be rounding a corner, globally, deaths are on the rise as new variants take off and vaccine shortages linger. [The New York Times, CNN]