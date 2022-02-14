Does your ex own an illegal gun? Send them a 'Valentine's Day surprise' from the ATF, agency tweets

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives tweeted Monday that jilted lovers should get revenge by reporting their exes' firearm crimes to the feds.

"Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up," the tweet reads. "Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember!"

The tweet concluded with phone and email tiplines. It also included a graphic with the text, "Got an ex who buys or sells guns illegally? We would love to meet and treat them to a Valentine's Day surprise."

The Department of Justice retweeted the post.