WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial starts in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's trial started Friday in a Russian court, The Associated Press and NBC News report.

Griner, who plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on drug smuggling charges after Russian authorities accused her of trying to carry cannabis vape cartridges through security in a Moscow airport. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. Griner was detained in February, less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. Her wife, Cherelle, has said Griner is "a political pawn," and called for President Biden to negotiate her release.

Russian media have suggested the Kremlin might release her in exchange for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, now serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.