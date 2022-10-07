Suspect in custody after stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police officials have apprehended a man suspected of randomly stabbing several people on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, per The New York Times. Authorities said the stabbing spree appeared unprovoked and left two people dead and six others wounded.

Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Police Department told reporters that the two deceased victims were Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The remaining victims are a mix of tourists and Vegas residents. Three victims remain in critical condition, the Times reports, per Deputy Chief James LaRochelle.

Police initially responded to a call around 11:42 a.m. reporting a stabbing incident at an address near the Wynn Las Vegas casino. The attacker stabbed two people before stabbing five more as he moved south; he then stabbed a final victim further down the street. Multiple victims called 911 as the attacker fled, and police were able to take him into custody shortly after the spree ended. The apparent weapon, a "large knife with a long blade," per police, was discovered at the scene.

In a press statement, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. Authorities do not believe he is a resident of the area, per the Times. He has been charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, per CNN.