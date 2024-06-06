Amanda Knox found guilty again in slander case linked to Meredith Kercher murder

American back in Italian courtroom 17 years on from British student's death

Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson walk outside a courthouse in Florence
Amanda Knox returned to Italy with her husband Christopher Robinson to attend the hearing in Florence
(Image credit: Tiziana Fabi / AFP /Getty Images)
By
published

Years after Amanda Knox was acquitted of murdering 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, an Italian court has found her guilty of slander for a second time.

Knox was originally found guilty of the 2007 murder in Perugia. In a "long legal saga" she and her former Italian boyfriend were "acquitted, found guilty again, and finally cleared" in 2015, said The Local Italy. Her 2011 conviction of slander, for blaming local bar owner Patrick Lumumba for Kercher's death, was quashed last year and a retrial ordered.

Amanda Knox Meredith Kercher Italy
