Amanda Knox found guilty again in slander case linked to Meredith Kercher murder
American back in Italian courtroom 17 years on from British student's death
Years after Amanda Knox was acquitted of murdering 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, an Italian court has found her guilty of slander for a second time.
Knox was originally found guilty of the 2007 murder in Perugia. In a "long legal saga" she and her former Italian boyfriend were "acquitted, found guilty again, and finally cleared" in 2015, said The Local Italy. Her 2011 conviction of slander, for blaming local bar owner Patrick Lumumba for Kercher's death, was quashed last year and a retrial ordered.
The "American cried in court in Florence" yesterday as she was found guilty. The 36-year-old mother of two said she was coerced into implicating Lumumba, describing the night of her interrogation by police as "the worst night of my life."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"The police threatened me with 30 years in prison, an officer slapped me three times saying 'remember, remember'," she continued. "I'm very sorry that I wasn't strong enough to withstand the pressure from the police."
Lumumba spent two weeks in prison following Knox's questioning, before being released without charge after a bar customer provided an alibi. His lawyers said that despite the bar owner being cleared of police suspicion, Lumumba had lost his job and had his reputation ruined by the case. He "became known everywhere as the monster of Perugia".
Knox will not have to go to prison having already served four years behind bars. But failing in her "latest bid to escape the toxic magnetism of a story that continues to define her" will still be a "huge blow", said The Telegraph. "It was because she appealed the original slander conviction that she was back in court, once again staring down the barrel of the Italian justice system."
Knox's lawyers said they expect to appeal the verdict.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
Pensions vs. lottery: which has the best chance of financial success?
The Explainer Many will be contemplating which method will grow their wealth the most
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Viola's Room: a 'darkly alluring' gothic tale
The Week Recommends Immersive theatre company returns with this eerie production narrated by Helena Bonham Carter
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
How turbulence will change air travel
Under The Radar Ban on children sitting on laps among a raft of changes as turbulence expected to rise
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Baby Elsa' and two other babies abandoned in London are siblings
Speed Read Baby 'Elsa', rescued in sub-zero temperatures, is third abandoned child born to the same unknown parents, court hears
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump won't testify as trial enters final phase
Speed Read Despite his public insistence on testifying, Trump's defense team called two witnesses, "neither of them the former president"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Matthew Trickett: man charged with spying for Hong Kong found dead
Speed Read Immigration Enforcement officer was accused of gathering information on dissidents in the UK
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Texas governor pardons man convicted of BLM murder
Speed Read Gov. Greg Abbott granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, who shot a Black Lives Matter protestor
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct claims
Speed Read Allegations by 16 women include claims the world-famous magician drugged them before having sex with them
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'
Speed Read Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Italian mafia: why is murder and extortion going out of fashion?
Today's Big Question Move into tax evasion and money laundering means organised crime has 'not diminished but evolved', warns prosecutor
By The Week UK Published
-
Hainault sword attack: police hunt for motive
Speed Read Mental health is key line of inquiry, as detectives prepare to interview suspect
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published