South Korean opposition leader stabbed in autograph ambush

South Korea's main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been stabbed in the neck while touring a construction site in the port city of Busan.

A 67-year-old man was detained after attacking the Democratic Party leader with a 18cm knife on the pretence of asking for an autograph.

Lee was reportedly conscious and not critically injured in the attack. He was taken to a hospital in Busan, then flown to the capital Seoul by helicopter for treatment. He underwent a two-hour operation to remove blood clots and patch up a damaged jugular vein in his neck, Kwon Chil-seung, a spokesman for his party, said.

Footage of the attack appears to show the assailant posing as one of Lee's supporters, wearing what appeared to be a paper or plastic crown, bearing the words "I am Lee Jae-myung". His party was quick to declare the incident "a terrorist attack on Lee and a serious threat to democracy", although the Yonhap news agency reported the assailant has so far refused to identify himself or say why he carried out the attack.

The liberal leader is "known for his outspoken style, with supporters seeing him as an anti-elitist crusader", said Sky News, "but critics view him as a populist who stokes divisions and demonises conservative rivals".

He narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon Suk-yeol and is currently on trial for alleged bribery related to a development project while mayor of Seongnam, a city near Seoul. He denies the charges and last year went on a three-week hunger strike, accusing the government of using the judicial system to intimidate opponents.

South Korea's politics have become "increasingly polarized in recent years, and rancor between Yoon's supporters and Lee's has been rising" with the approach of parliamentary elections in April, reported The New York Times. "But physical attacks on politicians have been uncommon."