Lindsay Clancy: the trial dividing America

The killing of three children by their mother has gripped the country, shining a spotlight on postnatal healthcare and the US justice system

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Lindsay Clancy in court
‘Transfixed’ by tragedy: Lindsay Clancy listens to trial testimony at Plymouth Superior Court, Massachusetts
(Image credit: Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe / Getty Images)

In January 2023, suburban US mother Lindsay Clancy sent her husband Patrick to pick up a takeaway. She then killed their three children, aged five, three, and eight months, and tried to take her own life, sustaining serious spinal injuries that left her paralysed from the waist down.

The 36-year-old from Massachusetts, now on trial for murder, does not deny killing her children, but argues she is not guilty of the charges against her because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. In the months leading up to the tragedy, she had sought help from multiple medical professionals, tried more than a dozen prescription drugs, gone to A&E, checked herself into a psychiatric hospital and twice called a suicide hotline.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.