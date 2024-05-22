Trump won't testify as trial enters final phase

Despite his public insistence on testifying, Trump's defense team called two witnesses, "neither of them the former president"

Donald Trump at Manhattan criminal trial
Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jurors until May 28, when closing arguments will begin
(Image credit: Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump's lawyers rested their case Tuesday, ushering the former president's hush-money criminal trial into its final phase. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jurors until May 28, when closing arguments will begin.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
