Julio Le Parc: Light. Colour. Action. – ‘riotous good fun’

‘Immersive installations’ at the Tate Modern, touched with ‘futuristic grace’

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Screen with Reflective Blades 1966-2005
‘Screen with Reflective Blades 1966-2005’
(Image credit: Atelier Le Parc 2026 / ADAGP, Paris and DACS, London 2025)

The Julio Le Parc retrospective London’s Tate Modern “plunges” you into 1960s Paris, and it’s “riotous good fun”, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

Le Parc was born in Argentina in 1928 and moved to France 30 years later, arriving in Paris as a refugee from his home country’s military dictatorship. There, he established a collective that sought to “subvert high culture with democratic play” and to fill the city’s – as he thought – dull museums “with noise and action”.

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