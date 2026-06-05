Winston Churchill: The Painter – a ‘dazzling’ show

More than 50 paintings by the wartime PM tell us more about the man behind them

By
published

Cap d’Ail, Alpes-Maritimes C489 (1952)
Cap d’Ail, Alpes-Maritimes C489 (1952)
(Image credit: Churchill Heritage Ltd/RA, London)

Beware the politician who claims to be “100% committed” to their constituency, or their country, said Laura Freeman in The Times. “There is much to be said for a hobby and hinterland.”

In a photograph in the first room of this exhibition, Winston Churchill stands at his easel, a paintbrush in his hand, a cigar in his mouth. “Over 50 years, in and out of office, and in and out of black-dog glooms, Churchill produced more than 500 paintings. About 50 of them are gathered here.” None are of any great artistic merit.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK