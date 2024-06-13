Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern: a 'delightful' yet 'devastating' show

The acclaimed South African photographer captures their subjects with 'unflinching directness'

Julie I, Parktown, Johannesburg 2016
The exhibition is back for an international tour
(Image credit: Zanele Muholi / Yancey Richardson, New York)
By
published

"Confrontational, distressing and, bluntly, off-putting." is how Laura Freeman described the first room of the new Zanele Muholi exhibition at Tate Modern. 

From blood and scars to threesomes and strap-on dildos, the subjects of the South African artist's photographs felt akin to an "ambush" on the senses, she said in The Times. "I couldn't have taken a whole exhibition like it." 

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
