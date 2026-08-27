Conversations with an Executioner: a ‘masterpiece’ of unique perspective

Moczarski gives a ‘remarkable insight into the genesis and mindset of a Nazi war criminal’, now uncensored and translated into English for the first time

By
Published
Photograph of Jurgen Stroop (1895-1952) an SS General during the Second World War. He was in command against the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and wrote the Stroop Report
Kazimierz Moczarski, a Polish Resistance officer, was forced to share a prison cell with former SS Commander Jürgen Stroop (centre right) for 255 days
(Image credit: Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Kazimierz Moczarski, the author of this “astonishing” book, was a Polish Resistance officer in the Second World War captured by Stalin’s secret police in 1945, and declared an enemy of the state and incarcerated for 11 years in Warsaw’s Mokotów Prison, said Frances Wilson in The Telegraph.

While there, he “endured 49 different types of torture”, one of which was to share a cell for 255 days in 1949 with the former SS Commander Jürgen Stroop, an “architect of the Holocaust and liquidator of the Warsaw ghetto, now awaiting execution”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week UK