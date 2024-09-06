Jay Rayner shares his favourite books

The journalist and food critic picks works by Nora Ephron, Fliss Freeborn and more

Jay Rayner.
Jay Rayner has written his first cookbook, inspired by his career as a food critic
(Image credit: NurPhoto SRL / Alamy)
By
published

The writer and broadcaster chooses his top five food books. His first cookbook, "Nights Out At Home" – with recipes for favourite dishes collected over his 25 years as a restaurant critic – is out this week.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine Books Cooking
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸