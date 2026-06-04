Judy Blume: A Life – a ‘compelling’ biography

Mark Oppenheimer’s thoroughly researched book about legendary children’s author

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Book cover of Judy Blume by Mark Oppenheimer
Judy Blume: the ‘patron saint of getting your period’
(Image credit: G.P. Putnam's Sons)

When Judy Blume started writing in the late 1960s, the young-adult category was dominated by what were known as “problem novels”, said Katy Waldman in The New Yorker: books that “took up social issues, such as drugs and teen pregnancy”. In her work, Blume embraced contentious topics – masturbation, teen sex, “friendship drama” – but framed these not as “problems”, but as ordinary parts of adolescent experience. In the process, she pioneered a new genre: “realism for young people”.

Mark Oppenheimer, a religious-studies scholar in his 50s, may seem a somewhat incongruous chronicler of the life of the “patron saint of getting your period”. But his book is well researched and often “compelling”, even if it contains few genuinely explosive revelations (the best may be that the original draft of Blume’s adult novel, “Wifey”, included a scene “in which a dog performs oral sex on the main character”).

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