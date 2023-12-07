The best business books of 2023

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

(Image credit: Simon & Schuster)

Simon & Schuster £28; The Week Bookshop £21.99

Both the subject, and the eminent biographer, make this book a "must read", said Gillian Tett in the FT , albeit a long and dense one. Musk's tortured childhood, tangled love life and X/Twitter battles grab attention. But his attitude to AI and his dealings with Ukraine's government are also fascinating. It makes you wonder: "are innovators always half-mad"?

What Went Wrong With Brexit: And What Can We Do About It by Peter Foster

(Image credit: Canongate)

Canongate £14.99; The Week Bookshop £11.99

A book that lays bare some of the more absurd claims by Brexiters and outlines how we might make the best of it. "Foster's politics might not be mine, but he's a fine writer," said Tim Stanley in The Daily Telegraph .

You May Never See Us Again: The Barclay Dynasty – A Story of Survival, Secrecy and Succession by Jane Martinson

(Image credit: Penguin Business)

Penguin Business £25; The Week Bookshop £19.99

A timely account of the Barclay brothers' business empire, which includes the Telegraph, said Andrew Hill in the FT . "The best effort yet at getting under the skin" of the "reclusive media twins".

Beijing Rules: China's Quest for Global Influence by Bethany Allen

(Image credit: John Murray/Harper)

John Murray/Harper £25; The Week Bookshop £19.99

"An eye-opening chronicle" of how China's Communist Party wields its power abroad, said Martin Wolf in the FT . The last word on "authoritarian economic statecraft".

Vines in a Cold Climate: The People behind the English Wine Revolution by Henry Jeffreys

(Image credit: Atlantic Books)

Atlantic Books £10.99

A brilliant chronicle of the English wine industry's "exciting and, at times, eccentric emergence", said Alice Lascelles in the FT . The book brims with colourful characters.

Material World: A Substantial Story of Our Past and Future by Ed Conway

(Image credit: WH Allen)

WH Allen £22; The Week Bookshop £17.99

The Times economist takes six key materials – sand, salt, iron, copper, oil and lithium – to explore the underpinnings of the modern world, said The CEO Magazine . Conway escorts us from "the dark depths of the deepest mine in Europe" to Taiwan's "silicon chip factories".

Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism by Yanis Varoufakis

(Image credit: Bodley Head)

Bodley Head £22; The Week Bookshop £17.99

The former Greek finance minister is "a remarkable combination of analyst and dreamer", said Martin Wolf in the FT . Here, he examines the impact of the great tech monopolies, and proposes reforms. "As always, Varoufakis makes his readers think."

Right Kind of Wrong: Why Learning to Fail Can Teach Us to Thrive by Amy Edmondson

(Image credit: Cornerstone)

Cornerstone Press £22; The Week Bookshop £17.99