Renault 5 E-Tech: ‘as terrific as it looks’

It can often feel as if the fun is going out of city driving, but “whizzing” around in this new Renault 5 is a “joyous experience”, said the Financial Times. With its “Kardashian haunches”, “foxy headlights” and “air of mischief”, the all-electric 5 takes its design cues from the 1980s hot hatch version, but it’s more refined than its forebears. There are two batteries on offer – 40kWh and 52kWh – two powertrains, and various trims and specs.

The smaller battery has a 118bhp motor for a 192-mile range, said BBC Top Gear magazine. The larger one has 148bhp, takes 7.9 secs to go from 0-62mph, and qualifies for the full EV grant, so costs from just £23,945. On the road, the 5 feels “mature” and “nimble”. The steering and brakes are progressive, the ride taut but well damped, and it’s “remarkably quiet”. This car “is as terrific as it looks” and “it’s a bargain”.

The 5 feels “thoroughly modern” inside; yes, there are some hard plastics, but it is one of the cheaper EVs and it doesn’t feel “flimsy”, said What Car?. The driver’s seat is comfy with plenty of adjustment. There are two screens, but lots of “proper buttons” too, plus a “handy voice-control assistant”. Although roomy in the front, space is a bit tight in the back. Even so, it’s “easily the best small EV on the market right now”.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up