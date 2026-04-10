Renault 5 E-Tech: ‘as terrific as it looks’

Driving this ‘remarkably quiet’ electric supermini is a ‘joyous experience’

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Renault 5 E-Tech
The E-Tech qualifies for the full EV grant, so costs from just £23,945
(Image credit: Renault Communication)

It can often feel as if the fun is going out of city driving, but “whizzing” around in this new Renault 5 is a “joyous experience”, said the Financial Times. With its “Kardashian haunches”, “foxy headlights” and “air of mischief”, the all-electric 5 takes its design cues from the 1980s hot hatch version, but it’s more refined than its forebears. There are two batteries on offer – 40kWh and 52kWh – two powertrains, and various trims and specs.

The smaller battery has a 118bhp motor for a 192-mile range, said BBC Top Gear magazine. The larger one has 148bhp, takes 7.9 secs to go from 0-62mph, and qualifies for the full EV grant, so costs from just £23,945. On the road, the 5 feels “mature” and “nimble”. The steering and brakes are progressive, the ride taut but well damped, and it’s “remarkably quiet”. This car “is as terrific as it looks” and “it’s a bargain”.

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