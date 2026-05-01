Vauxhall Astra 2026: ‘compelling’ update is a ‘return to form’

Latest version of the family hatch has a ‘new look’ and ‘fuss-free interior’

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Yellow Vauxhall Astra 2026 driving with a mountainous background
The pedals feel ‘meaty’, the steering is ‘pleasant’ and there’s plenty of grip
(Image credit: Vauxhall)

The updated Astra has “a new look, fresh powertrains and a daring pricing strategy”, said Auto Express. The plug-in hybrid used to be the most expensive model in the range, but the hybrid and the EV are now priced the same (a cheaper pure petrol is due later in the year). The PHEV has been given more kit as standard. It has more electric power and more range. But this is a busy market, and it still “struggles to stand out”.

The PHEV teams a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a “punchier” electric motor and bigger 17.2kWh battery for 192bhp, said Autocar. The pedals feel “meaty”, the steering is “pleasant”, body control is good and there’s plenty of grip. With a 40-mile real-world range, plenty for commuters, the PHEV is a “compelling option”, and “a return to form” for Vauxhall.

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