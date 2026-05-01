The updated Astra has “a new look, fresh powertrains and a daring pricing strategy”, said Auto Express. The plug-in hybrid used to be the most expensive model in the range, but the hybrid and the EV are now priced the same (a cheaper pure petrol is due later in the year). The PHEV has been given more kit as standard. It has more electric power and more range. But this is a busy market, and it still “struggles to stand out”.

The PHEV teams a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a “punchier” electric motor and bigger 17.2kWh battery for 192bhp, said Autocar. The pedals feel “meaty”, the steering is “pleasant”, body control is good and there’s plenty of grip. With a 40-mile real-world range, plenty for commuters, the PHEV is a “compelling option”, and “a return to form” for Vauxhall.

The latest version of this family hatch is still “underappreciated” – it’s “stylish” and “decent” to drive, with a “fuss-free interior”, said Car magazine. The 10-inch touchscreen and digital cluster are more responsive, with better graphics, and there are proper switches too. The “particularly comfortable” seats are a “highlight”. It is a bit cramped in the back for adults, though, and boot space in the PHEV is a “measly” 310 litres.

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