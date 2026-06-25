Cool off at the best lidos in the UK

Where to escape the heat with an outdoor dip

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A boy with red trunks diving into Parliament Hill Lido
Parliament Hill Lido, London: popular all year round
(Image credit: Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

Wild swimming is an exhilarating experience. But lidos offer “all the joy of an al fresco dip without quite so much wondering what might be brushing past your legs beneath the surface”, said Helen Daly in Country Living. And they’re often accompanied by the creature comforts you crave after a swim: a café, a hot shower, and a sunny terrace.

Here’s our pick of the best lido spots around the UK: some freshwater, some saltwater, some heated, some unheated; all little pools of paradise.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.