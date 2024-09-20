Why it's getting harder and harder to leave shopping centres

Expert says escalators are positioned to 'disorientate' shoppers and make them spend more

By
published

If you've ever got lost in a shopping centre you shouldn't beat yourself up about it because they're designed to disorientate you, said an expert.

Escalators are positioned in shops "simply to make people get lost", David Gianotten, of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture, told the Sydney Morning Herald, and this is just one of many tricks used by retail to get you to spend more.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

