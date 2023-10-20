6 horror films for Halloween you may have missed this year

Between an excellent " Scream " sequel and a surprisingly acclaimed " Saw ," it has been another strong year for horror movies . But those who only see the genre's biggest titles like "Talk to Me" or "M3GAN" are missing out on some smaller films that are just as delightfully spooky. These are some of the year's best, more under-the-radar horror flicks to catch up on this Halloween season.

'Cobweb' (Video on demand)

"Cobweb" had the misfortune of opening on Barbenheimer weekend, and it went so far under the radar that Box Office Mojo hasn't even reported any U.S. ticket sales for it. That's a shame, as this chiller — which follows a young boy who begins hearing knocking sounds in the walls — is a surprise gem. Like last year's " Barbarian ," the movie delights in taking sharp left turns from where you assume the story is going, and while none of its plot beats are terribly unique on their own, the combination makes for a fun, unpredictable concoction.

'Birth/Rebirth' (Video on demand)

Laura Moss is a director to watch after their disturbing directorial debut, "Birth/Rebirth," a freaky spin on "Frankenstein" that explores the horrors of motherhood. Judy Reyes stars as a woman whose child suddenly dies, only for an antisocial pathologist, played by Marin Ireland, to figure out a twisted way to bring her back to life. It's less a "Pet Sematary" ("sometimes dead is better") scenario than it is a look at the extreme lengths a parent would go to in order to protect their child. As Reyes' character observes, dignity and motherhood don't always line up. The two lead performances keep the film watchable even when it risks losing some momentum.

'Totally Killer' (Prime Video)

"Scream" meets "Back to the Future" in this bloody enjoyable slasher comedy, which sees a young woman (Kiernan Shipka) travel back to 1987 and team up with her mom to stop a serial killer. Unlike "Scream," the film's central mystery is underwhelming, and rarely is it genuinely scary. But purely as a comedy, "Totally Killer" succeeds. Most of its gags land, particularly those contrasting the culture of 1987 with 2023, and Shipka has great comedic timing and chemistry with her co-stars. If you liked "Happy Death Day" and "The Final Girls," you'll surely have a good time with this.

'When Evil Lurks' (In theaters)

The feel-bad film of 2023 is "When Evil Lurks," a fast-paced but shockingly bleak movie. It takes place in a remote village where a man has been infected with a demon that threatens to spread its evil to everyone in its vicinity. Matter-of-fact, disturbing violence comes early and often, and no one is exempt from a cruel and unusual death, not even those who are normally off limits in horror movies. That makes for a tense viewing experience, and the foreboding sense of dread is maintained from the first scenes to the last. It hits Shudder on Oct. 27, and you may want to make an appointment with your therapist for the day after watching.

'V/H/S/85' (Shudder)

Those who don't subscribe to Shudder might not be aware that the "V/H/S" anthology franchise, which strings together several found-footage shorts from different directors, has turned into an annual tradition. While anthologies are notoriously hit-or-miss, "V/H/S/85" is one of the series' most consistently entertaining installments. There's not a major dud among the five tremendously varied stories, and the movie plays with the franchise's formula in a compelling way by not having all the segments stand totally alone. This is also the first "V/H/S" entry where the wraparound segment, usually the low point in these movies, is actually a highlight.

'No One Will Save You' (Hulu)

Another year, another fantastic horror-thriller that Disney inexplicably dumped on Hulu. Like 2022's "Prey," "No One Will Save You" deserved a theatrical release. Kaitlyn Dever delivers a remarkable performance in this down-and-dirty alien invasion thriller; she's asked to carry the entire film and is up to the task. On top of being filled with nerve-shredding suspense, the movie is a fascinating exercise in visual filmmaking. It contains virtually no dialogue, and the fact that this doesn’t prevent it from fleshing out Dever's character and giving her a clear, emotionally affecting arc is a hugely impressive accomplishment.