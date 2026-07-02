A Private Life: Jodie Foster is superb in Parisian crime caper

The American actor takes on her first lead role in French

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Jodie Foster in A Private Life
Foster plays Lilian Steiner, a bad-tempered Jewish-American psychoanalyst
(Image credit: BFA / Alamy)

Jodie Foster has appeared in several French films, said David Sexton in The New Statesman – she speaks the language fluently, having attended the Lycée in Los Angeles as a child and lived in France for nine months, shortly after her breakthrough role in “Taxi Driver”. But this is her first lead role in French, and “it is her casting that makes this movie, a teasing melee of genres, work – more or less”.

Foster plays Lilian Steiner, a bad-tempered Jewish-American psychoanalyst, living in an elegant apartment in Paris, but now separated from her French husband Gaby (the “ever enchanting” Daniel Auteuil).

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