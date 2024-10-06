Cheesy, corny sunshine scones recipe

This delicious treat is perfect to make with the family

cheesy scones
These scones are perfectly crumbly, if you give the recipe a light touch
(Image credit: Will Heap / Illustrated by Alice Bowsher)
By
published

These scones are a delicious cheesy treat, and just the thing to make with children, said Allegra McEvedy. As with all scones, keep the mixing to a minimum: that's what gives them their deliciously crumbly texture. Approach these scones with the lightest touch, and they'll repay you by looking like sunshine and tasting out of this world. Serve with butter.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸