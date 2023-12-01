Christmas 2023: best alcohol gift sets and festive drinks

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

Regency Supreme Indulgence Hamper with Dom Pérignon Champagne

(Image credit: regencyhampers.com)

This must be one of the most lavish foodie gifts on the market this Christmas. Regency Hamper's "supreme indulgence" collection is packaged in a hand-made lidded willow picnic basket and comes with an extravagant collection of tipples, seasonal foods, snacks and confectionery. As well as a Dom Pérignon champagne gift box, there's also bottles of Nyetimber English sparkling wine, Hennessy VS Cognac, Chase Vodka, Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky and much more. £1,504.40; regencyhampers.com

Berry Bros. & Rudd Connoisseur's Collection

(Image credit: bbr.com)

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK's oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, has created a selection of wine cases which feature experts' hand-picked favourites from producers across the world. The six-bottle cases include The Enthusiast's Collection (£250), The Discerning Drinker's Collection (£360) and the Connoisseur's Collection (£449, pictured). bbr.com

Pickering's Festively Flavoured Gin Baubles

(Image credit: thebottleclub.com)

Pickering's baubles are one of the standout Christmas present options for gin lovers. This gift pack features six individual Christmas baubles, with each containing a double measure (50ml) of a different festive Pickering's gin flavour: Christmas Clementine; Festive Cranberry; Spiced Pear & Cinnamon; Figgy Pudding; Plum & Ginger; and Brussels Sprout. £20.99; thebottleclub.com

Drinks Distilled x Kaneo 'Spirit of Christmas' Crackers

(Image credit: kaneo.co.uk)

Drinks Distilled and Kaneo have created a "Spirit of Christmas" cocktail-themed velvet reusable cracker set, which comes with a curated selection of six miniature bottles of premium spirits, bespoke cocktail recipe cards, stirrers and even gold paper crowns. £90 for six; kaneo.co.uk

Sandford Orchards Figgy Pudding Ice Cider

(Image credit: sandfordorchards.co.uk)

Devon-based cider maker Sandford Orchards has launched Figgy Pudding Ice Cider, a limited edition, oak aged ice cider steeped in dried fruit. It's available in 500ml bottles (£25) or in a gift box (£32), complete with two brandy style serving glasses. sandfordorchards.co.uk

Wiston Estate Christmas Gifting

(Image credit: Matthew J Thomas)

West Sussex winery Wiston Estate has a range of products in its Christmas collection, including a hamper for two (£120), celebration magnums case (£200) and the Blanc de Blancs selection (£300). wistonestate.com

Pocket Negroni Christmas Cracker

(Image credit: whiteboxcocktails.com)

Each Christmas cracker contains two generous single serve cans of Whitebox Cocktails' classic Pocket Negroni (100ml, 21.8% ABV), made with Porter's Gin, house-blended bitter aperitif and sweet vermouth. There's also crackers with Squeezy's Margarita. £12 for one cracker. whiteboxcocktails.com

Silent Pool G&T Pack

(Image credit: silentpooldistillers.com)

This gift pack contains a Silent Pool Gin Copa Glass, Silent Pool Gin Miniature (50ml) and a 150ml Fever-Tree Indian Tonic. £15; silentpooldistillers.com

Smokehead Skull Gift Tin

(Image credit: smokehead.com)

Islay single malt Scotch whisky brand Smokehead has released a gift tin for Christmas which is designed in an iconic skull and includes three miniatures. £22.99; smokehead.com

Bourbon Bourbon – Candy Cane from Atom Labs

What do you get when you combine bourbon (whiskey) and bourbon (biscuits)? And what do you get when you add some candy canes? You get this unique festive tipple, Bourbon Bourbon – Candy Cane, which has been created by Atom Labs. £36.95; masterofmalt.com

Salcombe Brewery Christmas Tide

(Image credit: salcombebrewery.com )

Salcombe Brewery's yuletide ale makes a perfect stocking filler or gift for a beer fan. The pack includes two 500ml bottles of Christmas Tide and an etched, branded pint glass. £8; salcombebrewery.com

Pickering's Brussels Sprout Gin

(Image credit: summerhalldistillery.com)

The humble Brussels sprout has been used by Pickering's to create this festively flavoured gin. With tasting notes of juniper, underlying citrus and a peppery finish, more than 10,000 "lonely and forgotten" Perthshire sprouts were sourced to make this best-selling festive tipple. £13; summerhalldistillery.com

Camden Beer Lover's Cracker

(Image credit: camdentownbrewery.com)

This is a Christmas cracker of a present for beer lovers. Camden Town Brewery's cracker includes 300ml cans of Hells, Pale Ale and IPA, plus a Camden pin badge and cracking beer joke. £10; camdentownbrewery.com

Project #173 Christmas Pudding Rum

Built around a core of delicious rum, this expression from Project #173 is clearly inspired by the Christmas pudding with notes of many yuletide flavours. Expect candied orange peel and mince pie filling on the nose; nutmeg, dried fruit and a subtle buttery hint of vanilla on the palate; and a finish of orange zest, almond, dried cherry and ginger. Sip alongside a slice of Christmas pud. £19.95; masterofmalt.com

Cotswolds Cloudy Christmas Gin

The Cotswolds Distillery's Cloudy Christmas Gin returns to the shelves for the festive season. Packed full of flavour, it is distilled in a traditional copper pot still and features nine carefully considered botanicals, including sweet zesty clementine and cardamom. £37; cotswoldsdistillery.com

Whisky Me Flavour Journey Tasting Bundle

(Image credit: whisky-me.com)

Whisky Me's tasting pack is designed to showcase whisky's flavour diversity and includes varieties expressing smoke, sweet, spice and fruit. The pack's four 60ml pouches of whisky are Torabhaig Allt Gleann (smoke), Yellowstone Select Bourbon (sweet), Starward Fortis (spice) and Glenwyvis Single Malt (fruit). The bundle also comes with tasting cards and access to recorded Whisky Me tasting videos (via YouTube). £25; whisky-me.com

Mermaid Pink Gin Gift Set with Glasses

(Image credit: isleofwightdistillery.com)

Hand crafted on the Isle of Wight, Mermaid Pink Gin infuses the flavour of fresh island strawberries with Mermaid Gin, plus a blend of lemon zest, grains of paradise and fragrant rock samphire. Beautifully presented in a stunning box, this gift set includes a 700ml bottle of Mermaid Pink Gin and two gold-patterned tumblers. £68.90; isleofwightdistillery.com

Ramsbury Single Estate Vodka and Glassware Gift Set

(Image credit: ramsburyestates.co.uk)

The Ramsbury Single Estate Vodka won best in class and double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It's included in this vodka and highball glassware gift set which celebrates the Wiltshire-based estate's winter wheat. £44.99; ramsburyestates.co.uk

NIO Christmas Cocktail Gift Box

(Image credit: niococktails.co.uk)

NIO Cocktails has your Christmas drinks menu covered with six festive-inspired serves. The pre-mixed cocktails included are: Spiced Negroni, Winter Sidecar, Christmas Margarita, Apple Rum Punch, Christmas in Manhattan, and Snow Daiquiri. £39; niococktails.co.uk

Black Cow Christmas Spirit

This festive expression by Black Cow Vodka is "Christmas in a glass". Packed with the flavours of Christmas pudding, this spirit is naturally infused with the fruits and spices traditionally associated with the festive season. Drink it neat over ice, topped with champagne, or mulled in hot cloudy apple juice. £29.50; blackcow.co.uk

Yuletide Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company

That Boutique-y Gin Company's Yuletide Gin is unmistakably festive. Its 24 botanicals include juniper, cassia, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and Christmas tree needles, plus distillates made from Christmas cake, chestnuts, Christmas pudding, lebkuchen, mince pies, panettone, an entire gingerbread house, and frankincense and myrrh. As if it wasn't festive enough, edible gold flakes added post-distillation transform Yuletide Gin into a snow globe. £37.95; masterofmalt.com

No. 3 Perfect Martini Gift Set

This gift box includes a bottle of No.3 Gin, which has been voted the world's best on multiple occasions, as well as two NUDE x No.3 Gin martini glasses, which have been developed using scientific expertise to keep liquid cooler for twice as long as a classic glass. £151; bbr.com

Tidal Rum Gift Set

Created in Jersey, The Tidal Rum is a light and refined spirit which combines rums to give a full spectrum of flavour, from tropical fruits to dried fruit and salted toffee. Delivered in a beautiful gift box, this miniature set comes with three 50ml bottles. £19.95; tidalrum.je

Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Gift Set

Adding an extra touch to any special occasion this Christmas, the bottle of Champagne Laurent-Perrier's Cuvée Rosé is accompanied with two flutes. A perfect toast to merry festivities with family and friends. £110; champagnedirect.co.uk

Guinness MicroDraught

One for fans of the "black stuff", the Guinness MicroDraught would make a great addition to the home bar or kitchen. As well as the sleek MicroDraught bar tap, the starter bundle also includes four Guinness MicroDraught cans and two Guinness pint glasses. £750; guinnesswebstore.co.uk

Signature Brew's Pub In A Box

The popular "pub in a box" from Signature Brew features a selection of the London-based brewery's finest craft beers and also includes glassware, snacks, a beer mat, a music quiz and exclusive playlists. As well as the standard box, it is also available in Roadie and Studio editions – which come with eight cans of Roadie All-Night IPA or Studio Lager. £32.95; signaturebrew.co.uk

Hattingley Luxury Gift Set

Hampshire winery Hattingley Valley has a gift that will ensure a sparkling time this Christmas. The navy and gold box set includes a boutique sparkling wine from the Hattingley estate alongside two elegant Hattingley flutes, a bottle stopper and waiter's friend corkscrew. From £65; hattingleyvalley.com

Personalised Stout Gift Set

This stout gift set includes a bottle of Guinness, a milk stout, Guinness stout glass and a Guinness toucan bottle opener. The hamper can be personalised with up to 24 characters including spaces making it the perfect Christmas gift for any stout lovers. £39.99; giftsonline4u.com

PerfectDraft Beer Machine

PerfectDraft keeps beer fresh for 30 days and via the app you can control the temperature of your drink, with a range from 0-12C. Choose from a range of six-litre kegs of top-quality beers, including Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Budweiser, BrewDog, Camden Town and many more. From £295; perfectdraft.com

Drinks by the Dram Collection Series

Drinks by the Dram's collection series contains 12 specially-curated drams presented in beautiful wax-sealed 30ml bottles. The range includes whisky, premium rum, premium gin, and tequila and mezcal. From £34.95; drinksbythedram.com

20 Whiskies That Changed The World Tasting Set

(Image credit: thewhiskyexchange.com)

This set from The Whisky Exchange takes you on a journey through the groundbreaking whiskies of the 21st century and comes with 20x30ml whisky drams, two glasses and a tasting book. £185; thewhiskyexchange.com

Pinkster Gin Emergency G&T Kit

(Image credit: pinkstergin.com)

Pinkster Gin's "thirst aid kit" contains a 50ml bottle of Pinkster, a 200ml bottle of Fever-Tree tonic, and a Pinkster highball glass. £12; pinkstergin.com

The Bloody Box 'Ultimate Hangover Kit'