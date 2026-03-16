Fibremaxxing: the healthy eating trend taking TikTok by storm

Social media feeds are flooded with fibre-related wellness content

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A spread of fibre-rich foods including nuts, grains and fruits
Consuming plant-based foods is a great way to increase fibre intake
(Image credit: Christopher Bernard / Getty Images)

Move over, protein. There’s a new dietary trend that’s doing the rounds. Fitness aficionados and wellness influencers are now “fixated” on how to “increase your daily fibre intake”, said Amelia Bell in Harper’s Bazaar.

Fibremaxxing is the latest addition to the “wellness glossary” and for good reason. Apart from its role in “digestion, weight management and gut health”, fibre also helps “stave off diseases” and reduce inflammation. A high-fibre diet can be highly beneficial but like any other TikTok-fuelled obsession, there is always a risk of “overdoing” it if one does not proceed with caution.

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However, it is important to note that these supplements “don’t behave in the body in the same way that fibre from a whole food does”. Apart from fibre, whole foods have vitamins and minerals as well as water. This makes them more “synergistic” and less dehydrating.

Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.