Great Fruit Escape cocktail recipe
A fresh and fruity rum cocktail for a punchy summer cooler
The zesty tang of grapefruit collides with the warmth of SLY DOG spiced rum, softened by sweet syrup and topped with fresh mint: a fizzy, thirst-quenching treat for hot summer afternoons. Makes 1 serving.
Ingredients
- 50ml SLY DOG Spiced Rum
- 90ml grapefruit juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
- soda water
- sprig of fresh mint, to garnish
- grapefruit wedge or citrus peel, to garnish (optional)
Method
- Pour the spiced rum, grapefruit juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker
- Shake to combine
- Strain over ice into a glass
- Top with soda water, and garnish with the mint spring – and the grapefruit wedge or citrus peel, if desired
