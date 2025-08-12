Great Fruit Escape cocktail recipe

A fresh and fruity rum cocktail for a punchy summer cooler

Great Fruit Escape cocktail
Sweet, spicy and citrus: rum and grapefruit combine with a fizz
The zesty tang of grapefruit collides with the warmth of SLY DOG spiced rum, softened by sweet syrup and topped with fresh mint: a fizzy, thirst-quenching treat for hot summer afternoons. Makes 1 serving.


Ingredients

  • 50ml SLY DOG Spiced Rum
  • 90ml grapefruit juice
  • 15ml sugar syrup
  • soda water
  • sprig of fresh mint, to garnish
  • grapefruit wedge or citrus peel, to garnish (optional)


Method

  • Pour the spiced rum, grapefruit juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker
  • Shake to combine
  • Strain over ice into a glass
  • Top with soda water, and garnish with the mint spring – and the grapefruit wedge or citrus peel, if desired

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

