Pork and prawn wontons recipe

Enjoy these wontons as a snack or starter

A plate of wontons with chilli dipping sauce
(Image credit: Uyen Luu)
By
published

These wontons can be enjoyed as a snack or starter, they also make a fantastic topping for noodle soups or even instant ramen, said Uyen Luu. 

I always save uncooked ones for the freezer, then steam them from frozen for ten minutes. I love to fold them with a friend, and a cup of tea, so we can have a good catch-up.

