Recipe: nasi goreng spicy fried rice
Perfect for weeknights, this gluten-free twist on Indonesian fried rice is 'oh-so-good'
This spicy Indonesian-style fried rice is one we make at home most weeks, said Laura Strange. Packed with veggies, a tingly level of spice and topped with a fried egg, it’s comforting and oh-so good. I should also say that this is my very unauthentic gluten-free version of the original dish, made using easy-to-source ingredients.
Ingredients
- 150g basmati rice
- 1 carrot
- 1 shallot or 1 small brown onion
- 5 spring onions
- 100g baby sweetcorn
- 100g tenderstem broccoli
- 100g red pepper
- 2 tbsp sriracha, plus extra to garnish
- 3 tbsp gluten-free tamari
- 1 tbsp light brown sugar
- 1 garlic clove, grated or minced
- sesame or vegetable oil, for cooking
- 2 eggs
- sliced red chillies or chilli flakes, to garnish (optional)
Method
- Cook the basmati rice according to the packet instructions, then uncover, set aside and allow to steam cool. This will help to dry the cooked rice out, making it perfect for fried rice.
- Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables. Dice the carrot into small cubes, finely chop the shallot, slice the spring onions into rounds, slice the baby corn and tenderstem broccoli into small chunks, then dice the red pepper into small cubes.
- To prepare the dressing, simply stir the sriracha, tamari, sugar and garlic together until well combined. Set aside.
- Now we are ready to get cooking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large wok over a medium heat, then add the carrot and shallot and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.
- Increase the heat to high, add the remaining vegetables and stir-fry for 5 minutes.
- Add the cooled rice to the wok, mix the vegetables through the rice, then pour the sauce all over the rice before mixing thoroughly.
- Let the fried rice cook (without stirring) for a couple of minutes until the bottom of the rice is slightly crispy. Divide between two serving bowls.
- Give the wok a quick wipe, add a little extra oil, then fry the eggs in the wok until cooked to your liking, before serving one on top of each bowlful of rice.
- Garnish with extra sriracha or fresh red chillies/ chilli flakes if you like it hot. When eating, I recommend you chop your fried egg up and mix it through the rice. The yolk coats the rice and makes it all extra delicious.
Taken from Eat and Enjoy Gluten Free: Easy Meals, Brilliant Bakes and Delicious Desserts by Laura Strange, published by Hardie Grant at £24. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £18.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
