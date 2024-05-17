Minnesota is the latest state to protect ticket buyers

Maryland and Colorado have also passed ticket-protecting legislation

A ticket holder entrance at the Beacon Theatre in New York City
TickerMaster and its parent company, Live Nation, are among the most heavily scrutinized ticketing companies
(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Minnesota is making swift changes — literally. Following a series of controversial ticket mishaps surrounding Taylor Swift concerts, the Gopher State passed new legislation to help protect ticket buyers from ticketing platform chicanery. The legislation, signed on May 7 by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), is an effort to prevent ticket-selling companies and third-party resellers from engaging in deceptive practices against people looking for a night out. 

The new rules will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and represent the latest in a series of attempts by federal and state bodies to regulate ticketing organizations. Though the often-maligned TicketMaster is likely the first website that comes to mind, Minnesota's new legislation applies to various ticket platforms and includes concerts, sports and other event types. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

