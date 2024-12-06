'Y.M.C.A.' and four other songs that have escaped their meaning
Some of pop's biggest hits have been misinterpreted by politicians and the public alike
In an episode of "I'm Alan Partridge", the titular hero says that U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday" is a song that "really encapsulates the frustration of a Sunday" when you have to "mow the lawn" and "wash the car".
Partridge is gobsmacked to discover that the song is actually about the Bloody Sunday massacre, but he can console himself that many a song has been misunderstood. For example, you didn't really think that "Y.M.C.A." was a gay anthem, did you?
'Y.M.C.A.' – Village People
This week, Victor Willis, who lead singer who also wrote the lyrics for Village People's camp classic, said that the song is not a "gay anthem" and advised anyone who wants to says it is to lawyer up.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Come January 2025," he wrote on Facebook, "my wife will start suing each and every news organisation" that "falsely refers to YMCA" as "a gay anthem", adding that anyone who thinks it is should "get their minds out of the gutter".
The line “you can hang out with all the boys" is "simply 1970s Black slang for Black guys hanging out together for sports, gambling or whatever", he explained, insisting that "there's nothing gay about that".
'Every Breath You Take' – The Police
"I think it's a nasty little song, really rather evil," said Sting of his band The Police's hit "Every Breath You Take", because "it's about jealousy and surveillance and ownership". Greg Kot, on the BBC, agreed, saying it "expresses the kind of sentiment that gets a guy tossed in prison for stalking".
In the lyrics, Sting "takes the part of a stalker or voyeur", said the Financial Times. But countless "smitten couples" have chosen it as a wedding anthem, with "many miles of wedding aisle" walked to it and "numerous pledges" being "trothed" to the sound of Sting singing about "every vow you break".
Sting isn't all that bothered, said the New York Post. He said he "always loves when people have a different interpretation" to the meaning he puts into his lyrics, because it "widens the song".
'Eton Rifles' – The Jam
Paul Weller was less magnanimous when David Cameron said that he was a fan of The Jam's song about inequality "Eton Rifles". The former Conservative prime minister, who went to Eton College, said the track "meant a lot", adding that: "I don't see why the left should be the only ones allowed to listen to protest songs."
Speaking to Mojo, Weller said: "The whole thing with Cameron saying it was one of his favourite songs… I just think, 'Which bit didn’t you get?'" In a separate interview with The New Statesman, Weller said the track "wasn't intended as a f***ing jolly drinking song for the cadet corp".
Speaking to The Guardian later, Cameron said that "of course I understood what it was about". He knew Weller was "poking a stick" at Eton and privilege, "but it was a great song with brilliant lyrics".
'Born in the USA' – Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen's famous anthem "Born in the USA" has also been misunderstood by a conservative politician. A lot of fans heard it as a "feel-good, patriotic anthem", said Kot, and so did Ronald Reagan, who praised Springsteen and his song of "hope" during his re-election campaign of 1984.
But beyond the "big, seemingly uplifting chorus", the song "confronts the emptiness of the American dream", as Vietnam veterans returned to a country "in which working-class people are treated like little more than cannon fodder". The crestfallen verses "mock the empty slogan in the chorus".
'Perfect Day' – Lou Reed
With its sweet melody and lyrics about walking in the park and feeding animals at the zoo, "Perfect Day" seems to many to be about two lovers having an idyllic day out. A star-studded version was recorded for a BBC charity appeal in 1997.
But is "Perfect Day" quite as wholesome as all that? Some pundits have argued that the song is in fact a romanticised ode to Reed's addiction to heroin. The relationship in the song is "fed by the push and draw of addiction", said Nick Walker in The Independent.
This feeling was reinforced when the song featured in the soundtrack of "Trainspotting", a film about heroin addicts. But Reed later said the song was about "a perfect day, real simple", adding: "I meant just what I said."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Best UK hotels for Christmas stays in 2024
Make merry and bright (and stress-free) with one of these gorgeous festive escapes
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 30 November - 6 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is population growth going into reverse?
Podcast Plus, will the Taliban stop women working as nurses? And are honey fans in a sticky spot?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Drake claims illegal boosting, defamation
Speed Read The rapper accused Universal Music of boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track and said UMG allowed him to be falsely accused of pedophilia
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Chappell Roan is pushing boundaries by setting them
In the Spotlight She's calling out fans and the media for invasive behavior
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Quincy Jones, music icon, is dead at 91
Speed Read The legendary producer is perhaps best known as the architect behind Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Age of barbarism': are we doing enough to protect young pop stars?
In The Spotlight Some argue that Liam Payne's death should lead to a ban on young pop stars
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
10 concert tours to see this fall
The Week Recommends Rake in the changing of the leaves with a series of autumn shows
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in sweater weather
The Week Recommends As summer turns to fall, check out these new albums from Fleetwood Mac, Katy Perry, Kim Deal and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Taylor Swift ties Beyoncé record at MTV awards
Speed Read The pop star's acceptance speeches encouraged fans to register to vote and commemorated the victims of 9/11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
5 charged in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Speed Read The suspects involved in the actor's fatal ketamine overdose took advantage of him, prosecutors say
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published