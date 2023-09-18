Best children's bikes

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Islabikes Rothan 12 balance bike

When getting on two wheels for the first time, a balance bike undoubtedly trumps stabilisers – assuming you're prioritising the best transition to a pedal bike, rather than a "quick win". Ideal from around the age of two – or even earlier – this bike from reputed brand Islabikes is a great choice. Weighing just 3.1kg, and equipped with 12in wheels, it's both easy for your little one to scoot and steer themselves, plus when you inevitably have to carry it back from the park it makes the task less arduous. Very well built, using good components, it'll be good for siblings, and should you want to sell it on, they hold their value very well. Available in three really lovely colours. £199.99; islabikes.co.uk

Frog 40

They may not be cheap, but kids specific bike brand Frog makes some of the highest quality options – equipped with the best components – so it should last you years, passed from sibling to sibling, or sell on easily. Once the balance bike has been mastered, this model is ideal as a first pedal bike. It is lightweight (just 6.5kg), is equipped with kiddy specific components and has thoughtful ergonomics – they may even be up and happily pedalling on their first go. With 14in wheels, it's the smallest of the "first pedal bike" sizes – good for the ages of three to four, so lifespan will be shorter as your little one grows quickly – and is available in six eye-catching colours, including a fun spotty version. £380; frogbikes.one

Halfords Carrera Cosmos Kids Bike – 16" Wheel

If you're able to prolong the balance bike phase, your little one could skip the 14in wheeled options and go straight to the larger 16in wheel models (which have larger frames, too) – a good move if you want to get your money's worth from each bike. Compared to many of the other top brands, Halfords' own Carrera represents really good value while still being a great bike. The ace up its sleeve is weight – it's up there with the best at around 6.8kg – so easy to get around for both child and parent. Components may be a notch down from other pricier brands, however, it will more than suffice for most, and accommodate ages from around three and a half to six or seven years old. £200; halfords.com

Specialized Jett 20

Reputed for its adult bikes, Specialized's kids specific "Jett" range is available in three sizes; the 16, 20 and 24 (the number corresponding to each model's wheel size in inches). This one is good from around the age of six or seven, and thanks to some thoughtful design – two-hole position cranks, adjustable handlebars and long adjustable seatpost – it is particularly accommodating to your child's growth, helping give it a long life. It's equipped with a seven-speed drivetrain which combined with the larger wheels – as well as wider tyres for some off-roading – will more than quench your little one's thirst for speed, and the 8.7kg weight is more than respectable. £310; specialized.com

Hornit Hero 24

