Christmas 2023: best technology gifts, gadgets and home products

Sony XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker

The larger size of this speaker (at 31.8cm x 13.8cm) pays off, with top sound quality and a real punch, especially when using the Mega Bass feature. It's rugged and blasts out a crisp sound for 25 hours on a charge. £199; sony.co.uk

Fitbit Versa 4

Easy to use, this sports tracker has more than 40 exercise modes, real-time stats and built-in GPS. The app is simple to navigate and offers breathing exercises, and heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring. Battery life is up to six days, and it is water-resistant to 50 metres. £179.99; fitbit.com

Sage SES878BTR Barista Pro

The king of home coffee machines, the Sage is simple to use, with an inbuilt burr grinder and bean hopper, and an easy-to-use LCD display. It heats up in three seconds, creating consistently good espresso or cappuccino in five minutes. £629.95; johnlewis.com

House of Marley Stir It Up turntable

House of Marley's upgraded Stir It Up model looks great and is sustainably made from solid bamboo, recycled plastic and aluminium. It connects wirelessly to speakers or headphones via Bluetooth. £99.99; thehouseofmarley.co.uk

Fairphone Fairbuds XL

With sustainability as its USP, Fairphone makes headphones that are made largely from recycled materials, and that are modular and repairable. You can buy spares for any of the 11 parts, and they're easy to replace. The "leather" on these is vegan. About £216; fairphone.com

KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition

This all-in-one speaker system is inspired by the British Racing Green of the Lotus heritage and brings seamless, connected, high-fidelity audio into the home. The LS60 Wireless produces an impressively powerful, rich and full-bodied sound that evenly fills any space. £7,000 per pair; uk.kef.com

Unistellar EvScope 2

Explore the night sky with Unistellar's EvScope 2 and see galaxies and nebulae that are normally invisible due to light pollution and weather. £3,999; unistellar.com

Foreo Luna Play Smart 2

Foreo's vibrating facial cleansing devices have been a mainstay of the beauty gadget round-ups for a few years. Just apply your cleanser and it will "shake the dirt" from your pores. Available in four colours. £99; cultbeauty.co.uk

iRobot Roomba® i7+

Roomba made the first robot vacuums, and the i7+ offers a good balance between tech and price. It maps as it cleans and has two brushes for hard floors and carpets, adjusting accordingly. It runs for 75 minutes and empties itself into the base station with a satisfying whoosh, then recharges. £799; irobot.co.uk

Sony ZV-1 vlog camera

A superb camera for content creators, the ZV-1 has a large 1.0-type CMOS sensor, and a quality Zeiss 24-70mm lens, ensuring brilliant photo quality. It can shoot 4K video at 24FPS and has a setting to protect the internal microphone from wind noise. £649; sony.co.uk

Guinness MicroDraught

One for fans of the "black stuff", the Guinness MicroDraught would make a great addition to the home bar or kitchen. As well as the sleek MicroDraught bar tap, the starter bundle also includes four Guinness MicroDraught cans and two Guinness pint glasses. £750; guinnesswebstore.co.uk

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

Made of soft leather and recycled aluminium, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones are amazingly light. They fold flat to fit in the sturdy case, have amazing sound, automatic noise cancelling and 35-hour play time. £449; bang-olufsen.com

Rocksete Mechanical Keyboard

Combining a classic typewriter with built-in surround sound JBL speakers, the Rocksete Mechanical Keyboard makes for a unique workstation. The carrying handle doubles as a stand for a tablet or phone and a laptop stand is included. It can pair with up to three devices at the same time. £450; andana.shop

PerfectDraft beer machine

PerfectDraft keeps beer fresh for 30 days and via the app you can control the temperature of your drink, with a range from 0-12C. Choose from a range of six-litre kegs of top-quality beers, including Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Budweiser, BrewDog, Camden Town and many more. From £295; perfectdraft.com

Ökoform heated desk

Hailed as a "green hero", the Ökoform heated desk has a radiant heating element that targets heat at the user, not the surrounding air. At 260 watts, it claims to be 90% cheaper to run than the average 2,500 watt fan heater. The tabletop is 1,200 x 600mm, and there are two frame choices. From £435; okoform.com

Groov-e SoundBar 20

Groov-e's wireless soundbar is the ideal Christmas gift for teens and students. Providing impressive sound quality, simply connect via Bluetooth to a compatible device to listen to music, watch movies or make hands-free calls. Featuring a rechargeable battery it offers more than ten hours of playback on a single charge. £29.99; groov-e.co.uk

Marshall Motif A.N.C. earbuds

Marshall's earbuds promise "front-row sound" and come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for a solid connection to your devices. Designed for all-day listening, the Motif A.N.C. boasts 20 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancellation and 26 without. If you're ever low on juice, simply pop the buds in the portable charging case and after only 15 minutes you'll get one hour of listening time. £179.99; argos.co.uk

Roberts Revival RD70 DAB/DAB+/FM Bluetooth Digital Radio with Alarm

They may have vintage-styling, but Roberts radios have crystal clear modern audio. The RD70 has Bluetooth connectivity, mains or battery power, and an alarm function. £179.99; johnlewis.com

Joy Resolve Barisieur Tea & Coffee Alarm Clock

A stylish reinvention of the classic teasmade, Joy Resolve's Barisieur alarm clock brews your tea and coffee at the optimum temperature of 94°C. You can keep milk cool in the mini fridge, and store a week's worth of ground coffee in the drawer. Available in black or white. £349; joyresolve.com

Groov-e Retro Cassette Player

Enjoy classic music tapes or listen to the radio through this personal cassette player from Groov-e. Play them loud through the external speaker or listen privately through earphones. £22.49; groov-e.co.uk

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge art speaker

Resembling a contemporary art piece, the Beosound Edge is a limited-edition speaker created as part of a collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Saint Laurent. Wireless, with a marble print and a matt black aluminium finish. £5,225; ysl.com

Vaha X exercise class mirror

For those who have gained a taste for exercising at home, Vaha X is a mirror that has more than 100 on-demand classes pre-loaded into it, as well as a rolling timetable of live classes. Think of it as a digital boutique gym that hangs on your wall. £2,250; uk.vaha.com

Nintendo Switch

While this is not the most powerful console out there, Nintendo's focus is on fun, with exclusive games like "Super Mario" and "Animal Crossing". You can use it as both a handheld tablet and a TV console. From £259.99; argos.co.uk

Symfonisk picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker