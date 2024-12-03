6 inviting homes in Montana
Featuring a walls of windows in Whitefish and a wraparound porch in Livingston
Big Sky
This two-bedroom log cabin stands on 5.38 pine-clad acres along the Gallatin River, 15 minutes from Big Sky Ski and Summer Resort. The renovated 1995 house has a vaulted living area with wide-plank floors, linear gas fireplace, chef's kitchen with waterfall cooktop island, windowed breakfast nook, and glass accordion door to the riverside deck.
Outside are a hot tub, firepit, and garage topped by a one-bedroom apartment. $5,950,000. Eric Becker, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 539-6291.
Bozeman
From its cul-de-sac in the Bridger Range, this 2005 contemporary farmhouse has direct access to the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center and national-forest trails. The four-bedroom home features heated Brazilian cherry floors throughout, double-height ceilings, balconies with mountain views, open living and dining rooms and gourmet kitchen, and a lower level with gym, game room, theater, and wine cellar.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 5.22-acre wooded property, 20 minutes from downtown, has a firepit, a creek, and a bunkhouse. $4,895,000. Jeremy Seglem, The Agency Bozeman, (406) 404-9404.
Whitefish
On the Rocks Ranch Treehouse anchors a 20-acre property between two national forests, in a gated enclave 25 minutes from downtown. The four-bedroom double A-frame, built in 2023 and fully furnished, has hemlock paneling, exposed beams and trusses, a rustic-modern kitchen, a living room with walls of windows, decks, and mountain views.
The parcel has infrastructure for two more homes; community amenities include a lake, golf, a gym, and stables. $7,500,000. Sean Averill, PureWest Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (406) 253-3010.
Livingston
Angler's Retreat on the Shields comes with more than 39 acres along the Shields River. The restored 1904 four-bedroom farmhouse features new systems, a chef's kitchen with French limestone flooring and marble counters, a living room with a woodstove, a primary bath with a claw-foot soaker tub, and a wraparound covered porch.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The property includes a hot tub, heirloom gardens, guest cabin, greenhouse, barn, sheds, trail access, trout fishing, and wildlife; town is 15 minutes' drive. $3,250,000. Carlos Ordoñez, Hall and Hall, (307) 690-6375.
Missoula
Abutting conservation land, this four-bedroom Grant Creek home is also 15 minutes from downtown. Built in 1977 and updated in 2018, the organic-modern house has clerestory and picture windows, wood floors and ceilings, an open main floor with a freestanding concrete-finish fireplace and maple-clad minimalist kitchen, and an extensive back deck.
The 1.89-acre landscaped lot has front and back yards, patio, hot tub, outdoor shower, lawn, and mature trees. $1,650,000. Danni Moore, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, (406) 396-2442.
Lolo
This three-bedroom ranch home sits in a quiet Bitterroot Valley suburb 15 minutes from Missoula. The 2006 house features an open kitchen with pale wood cabinets and stainless appliances, a dining nook, a bright living room with big windows, an en suite primary bedroom, and a laundry room.
Outside are lawns, garden beds, and a fenced backyard with a patio; local amenities include shopping, dining, fishing, and the walkable new Lolo K-8 school. $515,000. Nate Christianson, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 945-0880.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
10 holiday presents sure to bring joy to everyone on your list
The Week Recommends Wrap it up: With this guide, your holiday shopping is done.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives
The Explainer Walmart is the latest major brand to renege on its DEI policies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump taps celebrity doctor for top health care post
In the Spotlight Mehmet Oz, better known as TV's 'Dr. Oz,' will head a critical federal insurance agency
By David Faris Published
-
Niall Williams' 6 favorite books with rich storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Charles Dickens, James McBride, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The 80s: Photographing Britain – a 'vivid' exhibition
The Week Recommends Tate Britain's new show presents a picture of the country as an 'apocalyptic inner-city slag heap'
By The Week UK Published
-
V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials
The Week Recommends Emmanuel Carrère's work is 'absolutely gripping'
By The Week UK Published
-
Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
Long summer days in Iceland's highlands
The Week Recommends While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner
By The Week UK Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The Week Recommends The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
By The Week UK Published