6 inviting homes in Montana

Big Sky

This two-bedroom log cabin stands on 5.38 pine-clad acres along the Gallatin River, 15 minutes from Big Sky Ski and Summer Resort. The renovated 1995 house has a vaulted living area with wide-plank floors, linear gas fireplace, chef's kitchen with waterfall cooktop island, windowed breakfast nook, and glass accordion door to the riverside deck.

Outside are a hot tub, firepit, and garage topped by a one-bedroom apartment. $5,950,000. Eric Becker, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 539-6291.

Bozeman

From its cul-de-sac in the Bridger Range, this 2005 contemporary farmhouse has direct access to the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center and national-forest trails. The four-bedroom home features heated Brazilian cherry floors throughout, double-height ceilings, balconies with mountain views, open living and dining rooms and gourmet kitchen, and a lower level with gym, game room, theater, and wine cellar.

The 5.22-acre wooded property, 20 minutes from downtown, has a firepit, a creek, and a bunkhouse. $4,895,000. Jeremy Seglem, The Agency Bozeman, (406) 404-9404.

Whitefish

On the Rocks Ranch Treehouse anchors a 20-acre property between two national forests, in a gated enclave 25 minutes from downtown. The four-bedroom double A-frame, built in 2023 and fully furnished, has hemlock paneling, exposed beams and trusses, a rustic-modern kitchen, a living room with walls of windows, decks, and mountain views.

The parcel has infrastructure for two more homes; community amenities include a lake, golf, a gym, and stables. $7,500,000. Sean Averill, PureWest Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (406) 253-3010.

Livingston

Angler's Retreat on the Shields comes with more than 39 acres along the Shields River. The restored 1904 four-bedroom farmhouse features new systems, a chef's kitchen with French limestone flooring and marble counters, a living room with a woodstove, a primary bath with a claw-foot soaker tub, and a wraparound covered porch.

The property includes a hot tub, heirloom gardens, guest cabin, greenhouse, barn, sheds, trail access, trout fishing, and wildlife; town is 15 minutes' drive. $3,250,000. Carlos Ordoñez, Hall and Hall, (307) 690-6375.

Missoula

Abutting conservation land, this four-bedroom Grant Creek home is also 15 minutes from downtown. Built in 1977 and updated in 2018, the organic-modern house has clerestory and picture windows, wood floors and ceilings, an open main floor with a freestanding concrete-finish fireplace and maple-clad minimalist kitchen, and an extensive back deck.

The 1.89-acre landscaped lot has front and back yards, patio, hot tub, outdoor shower, lawn, and mature trees. $1,650,000. Danni Moore, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, (406) 396-2442.

Lolo

This three-bedroom ranch home sits in a quiet Bitterroot Valley suburb 15 minutes from Missoula. The 2006 house features an open kitchen with pale wood cabinets and stainless appliances, a dining nook, a bright living room with big windows, an en suite primary bedroom, and a laundry room.

Outside are lawns, garden beds, and a fenced backyard with a patio; local amenities include shopping, dining, fishing, and the walkable new Lolo K-8 school. $515,000. Nate Christianson, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 945-0880.