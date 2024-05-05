The legacy of Thatcher's Right to Buy

Row over Angela Rayner's tax bill has stirred up questions about the council house scheme

Margaret Thatcher photographed in 1979 handing over the deeds to a council house to the King family in Milton Keynes
Margaret Thatcher handing over the deeds for a council house to a family in 1979
(Image credit: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

Early this year, a biography by the Tory peer Lord Ashcroft of Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, accused her of failing to pay a capital gains tax bill when she sold her former council house in Stockport 2015. (Rayner claims that she was not liable because the house was her principal private residence.) 

However, a secondary charge levelled by Ashcroft was of "hypocrisy": like many on the Left, Rayner is a critic of Right-to-Buy legislation, one of Margaret Thatcher's signature policies. Yet she herself benefitted from it, receiving a considerable discount when she bought the house in 2007, later making a £48,500 profit on the sale.



Margaret Thatcher Housing History
