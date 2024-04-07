Angela Rayner: did she commit tax fraud?

An unofficial biography released in March claimed that she avoided paying capital gains tax on a 2015 property sale

A tight shot of Angela Rayner's head with her hands clasped
Rayner has served as shadow deputy prime minister since 2023
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

Angela Rayner unnerves the Tories, said Adam Boulton in The i Paper. In an "otherwise austere Labour leadership team", the party's deputy leader stands out for her charisma and remarkable backstory. 

Raised by an illiterate, disabled mother, she left school at 16, with no qualifications, to care for her own baby, and later worked in social care before becoming a trade union official. Rayner is not some "dismal, hair-shirted, middle-class lefty". She's lively, authentic and "unembarrassedly aspirational". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Point Angela Rayner
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us