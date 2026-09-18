Properties of the week: colourful houses

Isle of Wight: Vine Cottage, Old Town, Cowes

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

This attractive, period cottage (pale blue) enjoys glimpses of the sea from the upper floors. With easy access to the high street. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £545,000; Spence Willard.

Ceredigion: Brynymor House, Cardigan

(Image credit: Country Living Group)

A stunning Georgian house on the Teifi Estuary. Newly renovated, it boasts glorious views and direct access to the river. 8 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.65 million; Country Living Group.

Essex: The Farmhouse at Coppingdown Farm, Castle Hedingham

(Image credit: David Burr)

A handsome house with fine rural views. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. £995,000; David Burr.

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Suffolk: Tipplers, Rickinghall

(Image credit: David Burr)

This striking and characterful Grade II listed thatched cottage sits at the heart of a highly sought-after village. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, garage. OIEO £375,000; David Burr.

Wiltshire: Stoford House, Stoford

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

A fine Grade II Georgian house set in mature gardens of approx. 3⁄4 of an acre in the Wylye Valley. Main suite, 3 further beds, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, study, outbuilding, garden, parking. £895,000; Myddelton & Major.

Oxfordshire: Ossicles, Henley-on-Thames

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This unique architect-designed contemporary property is set in mature gardens. The property features a limestone terrace running the length of the dining and reception area and a wall of glass that opens, giving the sense that the garden is an extension of the house. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.

Kent: York House, Deal

(Image credit: Bright & Bright)

A charming Georgian house, with a distinctive Dutch gable facade, in the heart of a conservation area close to the beach. The property includes a wooden-framed studio situated at the bottom of the garden. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, studio, garden. £750,0000; Bright & Bright.

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Shropshire: The Old School House, Bucknell

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A delightful Grade II early 17th century timber-framed village house. Situated in a tranquil rural area, and set in mature gardens on the banks of the Redlake. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, period barn, parking. £695,000; Knight Frank.