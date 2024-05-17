Properties of the week: flats in splendid settings

Hampshire: Eling Hill, Totton

(Image credit: Brantons)

An eye-catching Grade II Georgian building with far-reaching views across Goatee Beach and the River Test. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £449,950; Brantons

Cheshire: The Cedars, Alderley Edge

(Image credit: Savills)

Part of a handsome Grade II villa set in gardens of nearly 2 acres, with views to the Pennines. Main suite, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, communal garden, garage. £800,000; Savills

Hertfordshire: The Mansion, Balls Park, Hertford

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Ground-floor flat in a Grade I 17th century house set in glorious parkland. It boasts a 23ft wood-panelled reception room. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, communal garden, parking. £830,000; Strutt & Parker

Wiltshire: Silver Street, Bradford-on-Avon

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A flat in an attractive Grade II building overlooking the River Avon. Near the town centre with walks along the Kennet & Avon Canal close by. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep. £329,950; Hamptons

Wiltshire: Alexander House, Corsham

(Image credit: Allen & Harris)

Top-floor flat in an elegant Grade II* 18th century building in the historic market town of Corsham. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, study, recep, balcony, communal garden. £160,000; Allen & Harris

London: Royal Artillery Barracks, Woolwich SE18

(Image credit: Unique Property Company)

A loft in this historic Victorian Tudor-gothic building designed by James Wyatt. The building has been sensitively modernised and retains many period details. 1 suite, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, communal grounds. £435,000; Unique Property Company

Lancashire: South Wing, The Residence

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Third-floor penthouse in an imposing Grade II gothic building. 3 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/living/dining room, communal garden, parking. £340,000; Fine & Country

London: The Book House, Wandsworth SW18

(Image credit: Savills)

A ground-floor flat in an Italianate brick-and-stone building. 2 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. £675,000; Savills