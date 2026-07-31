Properties of the week: handsome Edwardian houses

Featuring homes in Cornwall, Devon and Scottish Borders

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Devon, Haldonhay, Newton Ferrers
(Image credit: Marchand Petit)

Dorset: Clare Mount, Broadstone

Dorset, Clare Mount, Broadstone

(Image credit: Hardwick Estate Agents)

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