Properties of the week: handsome Edwardian houses
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Devon and Scottish Borders
Dorset: Clare Mount, Broadstone
A delightful period house moments from Broadstone Golf Club and set in mature gardens. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, conservatory, garden, garage. £1.35 million; Hardwick Estate Agents.
Cornwall: Portloe, Roseland Peninsula
Superb waterside residence with its own slipway and sea views. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, balcony, sun room, garden, garage. £1.75 million; Lillicrap Chilcott.
Berkshire: Waterside House, Bray
Striking Tudor Revival/Edwardian house in a splendid riverside setting with mooring. 6 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. £3.975 million; Savills.
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Devon: Haldonhay, Newton Ferrers
Dating from around 1903, this elegant period house is perched above the estuary, with views over the surrounding landscape. Master suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, conservatory, 3 receps, study, swimming pool, garden, garage. £1.5 million; Marchand Petit.
Cumbria: Ravenoaks, Watermillock
Magnificent Arts & Crafts/Edwardian property with panoramic views towards Lake Ullswater, Helvellyn and Arthur’s Pike. Set in approx. 11 acres of unspoilt land in a peaceful corner of the Lake District National Park. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, snug, garden, parking. £1.5 million; Fine & Country.
Scottish Borders: Maplehurst, Galashiels
An outstanding B-listed Arts & Crafts/ Edwardian home set within approx. 1.5 acres of mature landscaped gardens. 8 beds, 9 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £895,000; Rettie.