Properties of the week: houses in the Tudor style
Featuring homes in Suffolk, Oxfordshire and Staffordshire
Suffolk: Crown House, Lavenham
A characterful Grade II property within a fine medieval village. 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/ breakfast room, garden, detached garage/workshop with en-suite annexe. £835,000; Jackson-Stops
Suffolk: Read Hall, Stowmarket
This historic and picturesque Grade II* medieval manor house features moated grounds and gardens extending to 4.75 acres. 2 suites, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe, barn. £1.25m; David Burr
Denbighshire: Plas Yn Llan, Llangynhafal
Distinguished Grade II house dating back to 1580. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, conservatory, gardens, outbuildings. £950,000; Fisher German
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Suffolk: Barn Street, Lavenham
A charming Grade I former Hall House thought to date back to 1530, which has a wealth of original features. 4 beds, 2 baths, cellar, kitchen/ breakfast room, utility, 2 receps, double garage with studio and workshop, partly walled and landscaped gardens. £1m; David Burr
Worcestershire: Haventree Cottage, Suckley
A sprawling, traditional timber-frame build, country home set in over two acres of private grounds with far- reaching views across the Teme Valley landscape. Main bed with en suite and dressing room, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garage, gym. £1.35m; Morgan Aps
Staffordshire: High Street, Kinver
High Street, Kinver. Remarkable Grade II Tudor house, built in 1563 and overlooking the River Stour. The house is a former winner of an English Heritage Award for the conservation of its woodwork. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, log cabin overlooking riverbank. £500,000; Hunters
Oxfordshire: Cherry Tree Cottage, Goring Heath
Dating from the 17th century, this Grade II thatched cottage has been lovingly restored and was nominated for a South Oxfordshire Conservation Award. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, terrace, gardens and grounds of approx. 0.4 acre. £800,000; Warmingham
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Suffolk: The Malthouse, Hacheston, Woodbridge
This remarkable Grade II* home dates back to 1541 and has maintained its original timber frame. Main suite, 2 further beds (both en suite), kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, outbuilding. £650,000; Fenn Wright