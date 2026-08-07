Properties of the week: houses in the Tudor style

Featuring homes in Suffolk, Oxfordshire and Staffordshire

By
Published
Oxfordshire, Cherry Tree Cottage, Goring Heath
(Image credit: Warmingham)

Suffolk: Crown House, Lavenham

Suffolk: Crown House, Lavenham

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week UK