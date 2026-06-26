Properties of the week: houses with illustrious connections

Featuring homes in Suffolk, Essex and Glasgow

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Essex, Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten
(Image credit: David Burr)

Dorset: Plush Manor, Plush

Dorset, Plush Manor, Plush

(Image credit: Savills)

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