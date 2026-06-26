Properties of the week: houses with illustrious connections

Dorset: Plush Manor, Plush

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant Georgian manor house that was once the home of the celebrated pianist Alfred Brendel, and which hosted the acclaimed Plush Music Festival for 22 years. 9 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, indoor swimming pool, garden, parking. £2.95 million; Savills.

Suffolk: Reading Room Cottage, Stowlangtoft

(Image credit: Bedfords)

A charming Grade II brick-and-flint cottage where King Edward VII is rumoured to have dallied with Lillie Langtry. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £735,000; Bedfords.

Scottish Borders: Aikwood Tower, Selkirk

(Image credit: Inigo)

Historic 16th-century property immortalised by Sir Walter Scott, whose ancestors owned the tower, in his poem “The Lay of the Last Minstrel”. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.25 million; Inigo.

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Isle of Wight: Winterbourne House, Bonchurch

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

A handsome Victorian villa, close to the beach, in which Charles Dickens wrote part of “David Copperfield”. 6 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 8 receps, garden, parking. £1.6 million; Spence Willard.

Essex: Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten

(Image credit: David Burr)

An important Grade II country house in an idyllic setting. The estate traces its history back to the Saxon era and during the reign of Henry II it came into the possession of the Otto family, from whom the village derives its suffix. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.5 million; David Burr.

Suffolk: Smokey House, Sudbourne

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A striking example of gothic revival by the architect Frederick Barnes, commissioned by Sir Richard Wallace, who donated his father’s extraordinary collection of art and artefacts to the Wallace Collection in London. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 1-bed self- contained annexe, garden, parking. £1.45 million; Knight Frank.

Glasgow: Great Western Terrace, Hyndland

(Image credit: Rettie)

Spectacular A-listed townhouse by the eminent Scottish architect Alexander “Greek” Thomson. This beautifully conserved architectural jewel once belonged to the tobacco merchant James W. MacGregor. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £995,000; Rettie.

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Northumberland: Bellister Castle, Haltwhistle

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A magnificent Grade I castle once owned by Robert de Ros, one of the 25 barons appointed to enforce Magna Carta. 8 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed lodge, garden, parking. £2 million; Knight Frank.