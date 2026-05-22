Properties of the week: houses with income potential

A fine 17th century farmhouse with magnificent views to the peaks of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The property has three separate cottages run as short-term lets. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, gardens and grounds of approx. 19 acres, parking. OIEO £1.45 million; Savills.

Norfolk: Oxnead Mill, Oxnead

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

This fine Grade II water mill includes a self-contained annexe and space for concerts and large parties, all in a splendid setting on the River Bure. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, indoor swimming pool, garden, parking. OIEO £1.25 million; Sowerbys.

Shropshire: Mardol, Shrewsbury

(Image credit: Samuel Wood)

An eyecatching Grade II building in the centre of town. The property includes a 3-bed flat with a private rooftop courtyard, three additional self-contained flats and a ground-floor retail unit. OIRO £799,950; Samuel Wood.

Cumbria: Brantrake & Old Brantrake, Eskdale

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Enchanting Grade II farmhouse with a 4-bed stone barn, set in approx. 10 acres within the Lake District National Park. Both buildings are currently holiday rentals. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep. £1.35m; Fine & Country.

Pembrokeshire: Rock Terrace, Tenby

(Image credit: Country Living)

A handsome Grade II* 19th century house in a spectacular oceanfront setting. The house boasts impressive views of South Beach, with its own private steps leading down to the water’s edge, and has a self-contained 2-bed annexe on the bottom floor with its own entrance. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, pantry, 3 receps, terraced gardens. £1.6 million; Country Living.

Norfolk: Walnut Shade, Suton

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A characterful Grade II former Hall House with medieval origins, set in beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds of approx. 2.5 acres. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking, a 16-panel solar array which generated an income of £2,636 for the year to 1 December 2025. £995,000; Sowerbys.

Suffolk: Dove House, Semer

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An impressive Grade II, 16th century farmhouse overlooking the Brett Valley. It includes 2 secluded self-contained 4-bed cottages, currently used as holiday lets. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £1.695 million; Strutt & Parker.

Devon: Mount Sandford House, Barnstaple

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

A well-established holiday let in the Whiddon Valley, consisting of a 10-bed Grade II manor house and a selfcontained 4-bed annexe. Set in approx. 1.3 acres and close to many beautiful beaches, it can cater to large parties, with the dining room seating 24. OIEO £1.15 million; Carter Jonas.