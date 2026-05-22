Properties of the week: houses with income potential

Featuring homes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cumbria

By
published

Pembrokeshire, Rock Terrace, Tenby
(Image credit: Country Living)

Stirlingshire: Cauldhame, Sheriffmuir

Stirlingshire, Cauldhame, Sheriffmuir

(Image credit: Savills)

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