Properties of the week: single-storey gems

Featuring homes in Somerset, Cornwall and West Sussex

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Published
Perthshire, Walled Garden Villa, Blairgowrie
A striking contemporary house set within a former walled garden
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

West Sussex: Three Oaks Farm, Ifold

West Sussex, Three Oaks Farm, Ifold

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

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