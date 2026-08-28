Properties of the week: single-storey gems
Featuring homes in Somerset, Cornwall and West Sussex
West Sussex: Three Oaks Farm, Ifold
Impressive, modernist, architect-designed home in over six acres of rewilded grounds. 3 suites, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, self-contained detached suite/office, garden, parking. £3.4 million; Strutt & Parker
Northumberland: Station House, Fourstones
Elegant Grade II Georgian house with wraparound gardens. 4 beds (1 en suite), family bath, study, recep, kitchen/dining room, garden. £650,000; Finest Properties
Somerset: Priory Lodge, Halse
Picturesque village house between the Quantock Hills and Exmoor. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £515,000; Greenslade Taylor Hunt
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Perthshire: Walled Garden Villa, Blairgowrie
A striking, architect-designed contemporary house set within a former walled garden with easy access to Blairgowrie Golf Club. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, open- plan living/dining room, garden, garage, workshop. OIEO £895,000; Strutt & Parker
Cornwall: Down End Cottage, Talland Bay
A lovely rural cottage perched in a spectacular coastal setting with breathtaking 180-degree views across the Atlantic Ocean, stretching from Bolt Tail in the east to the Lizard Peninsula in the west. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden room, garden, garage. OIEO £1.5 million; John Bray Estates
Surrey: Petworth Road, Chiddingfold
Charming country cottage dating back to the 1800s. The property is located in a highly sought-after Surrey Hills village and nestled in mature gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings including a summer house and workshop, parking. £699,950; Savills
Somerset: Nettlebridge, Oakhill
Handsome Bath-stone villa designed in a period style but built in the 1950s. The property includes a two-bed self-contained lodge. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, orangery, garden, gym, garage. £1.15 million; Hamptons
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Norfolk: Riverside Barn, South Creake
An exceptional Victorian barn conversion on the banks of the River Burn in an idyllic rural location with fine views. 3 beds, 3 baths, study, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £825,000; Sowerbys