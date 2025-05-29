6 well-preserved homes built in the 1930s

Phoenix, Arizona

The Stone House, a vine-covered 1934 colonial across from the Encanto golf course, underwent a 2020 restoration and revamp. With arched stone doorways, wood ceilings, and wrought iron details, the four-bedroom features a chef's kitchen with reclaimed wood floors and a primary bath with a copper tub.

A short distance from downtown, the 0.38-acre lot has yards, gardens, a patio, and a garage. $3,275,000. Joe Bushong, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (602) 770-6733.

Los Angeles, California

This 1930 updated Spanish Revival lies in West L.A.'s Little Holmby neighborhood. The five-bedroom features dark-toned herringbone and wide-plank floors, arched doorways, and a living room with distressed beams, built-in shelves, and a plaster fireplace.

One of the upstairs suites has a wrought iron Juliet balcony that overlooks the pool, spa, yard, and patios. Shops and dining in Westwood Village are a five-minute drive; UCLA is walkable. $5,995,000. Maria Samouha, Coldwell Banker Realty, (310) 595-5815.

Atlanta, Georgia

Built in 1934 and later expanded, this French Normandy home sits in a gated community in Kingswood, about 15 minutes from downtown. The grand foyer has marble black-and-white tiles and opens to a barrel-ceiling living room with parquet floors, diamond-pane windows, and French doors; a lower level includes a wine cellar, gym, and billiards.

The 1.44-acre lot features lush landscaping, a fountain, yards, and a pool. $5,500,000. Sam Bayne, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (404) 375-8628.

Mount Kisco, New York

With two chimneys and vine-wrapped columns, this 1936 colonial sits on more than 11 acres in the historic Bedford area of Westchester County. Inside the five-bedroom are arched doorways, vertical shiplap walls, dentil crown molding, and an updated eat-in kitchen with sliders that open to a stone terrace.

The property includes a pool, mature trees, and yards, with Manhattan about an hour away by car or train. $6,500,000. Christine P. Foster, Corcoran Legends Realty, (914) 282-3054.

New York City

In the 1939 Waywest building, once a cold-storage warehouse, this three-bedroom West Village co-op loft features brick walls, high ceilings, and cast-iron pillars. A 2022 renovation brought wide-plank oak floors, new plumbing and electrical, and an open kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge and marble counters.

The apartment has two terraces and is near the Whitney Museum and the High Line; building amenities include door staff and a roof deck. $6,500,000. Josh Doyle, Compass, (917) 279-4969.

Portland, Oregon

Located in Brooklyn, a historic neighborhood turned arts enclave, this updated 1930 English cottage blends antique and new. The three-bedroom has original wood floors, a dining room with leaded glass cabinets, a galley kitchen with butcher-block counters, and an unfinished basement for bonus space.

Outside are a deck with a hot tub and pergola, with steps down to a backyard and garage. $525,000. Amy Romberg, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 756-7089.