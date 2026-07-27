Not so sweet: why people can’t get enough of savoury cocktails

Mixology enthusiasts are experimenting with saltier flavours

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A variety of cocktails placed on a bar
Pickle juice and chilli flakes are giving cocktails a savoury twist
(Image credit: Lighthouse Films / Getty Images)

The perfect summer cocktail used to include “enough sugar to make a dessert blush”, said The Times. Now, though, “Britain’s drinks cabinets are taking a decidedly saltier turn” as people opt for a “splash of pickle juice” or a sprinkle of chilli flakes in their cocktails.

Waitrose has enjoyed “rising sales of sauces, citrus juices and seasonings” as shoppers turn to savoury cocktails, said Grocery Trade News. With shopping lists full of items like hot honey and chilli crisp, it's only natural that drinks follow suit.

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