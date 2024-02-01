Best family-friendly West End shows

London's Theatreland offers rich pickings for children of all ages. Here's our pick of five of the best shows to book now.

My Neighbour Totoro

Returning to the Barbican Theatre is the stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli hit film, which on its original run was "the highest grossing show ever at the Barbican's theatre," said The Standard. The Royal Shakespeare Company production is "a triumph", said The Telegraph, and Totoro himself is "magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum". The "Gruffalo-like" character is " worth the price of admission alone", and rivalled only by the "hallucinogenic, 12-legged 'Cat-bus'".

Barbican Theatre, until 23 Mar. Book here

Frozen

Since summer 2021 it has attracted "waves of excited theatregoers wearing Elsa dresses", and was "hailed by critics as the perfect introduction to theatre for children", said The Guardian, but its final performance will be in September. The messages conveyed by the story "may be typically saccharine Disney ones – that it is vital to embrace your own magic and that love can thaw the coldest of hearts – but they are nevertheless true and important for the army of young Elsas and Annas out there", said The Guardian's review.

The stage production is every bit as magical as the animation, packed with visual thrills and gorgeous choreography (by Rob Ashford) alongside signature ballads that gain greater power in their live incarnation. "It's still a dazzling spectacle," said Time Out. However, "adults will note that it's more serious, sadder and wiser than the film", partly because of the "simple act of casting actual humans", which means that the "whole thing has a much more adult sense of emotional trajectory".

A competition will be launched for UK secondary schools, one in each region, to stage their own "Frozen" production, and be "the first to present the full-length version of the show", said The Guardian.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, until 8 Sept. Book here

Mean Girls

One for tweenagers and teens, the stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" is set to open in June 2024, after delays due to the pandemic. With "screenwriter turned comic superstar" Tina Fey behind the script, said Culture Whisper, the "cult appeal of the 2004 film translates slickly to the stage". The action is updated to take account of social media, but the audience won't miss out on "all the catchphrases and caustic comedy we know and love". The hero is Cady Heron, a 16-year-old "home-schooled student totally naive to the cliquey ways" of her new high school, said Time Out.

Savoy Theatre, 7 Jun – 27 Oct. Book here

Six The Musical

This award-winning musical is about the six wives of Henry VIII, "told from their perspective through songs so catchy, clever and comical that no kid will notice that the history lesson blended within", said the Mirror. Each queen tells her story through song and dance: "the bits you know well and the bits you had no idea of until now". The ending wraps it all up "with a neat knee in the patriarchy's balls, a knowing wink, and a finale song which brings the house down".

"I expect these queens to rule the West End for years to come," said The Telegraph, adding that the cast is a "tightly drilled sextet". And, at 80 minutes, the show is "laudably concise" and not too long for children to sit through: "many bloated shows could learn from its focus".

Vaudeville Theatre, until 3 Nov. Book here

Mrs Doubtfire

"Feelgood but not fluffy-minded", this musical features a "fleet and able cast", said The Telegraph. Gabriel Vick plays the lead role and honours "what we loved about the film without being dully emulatory". He ably carries out the "repeat feat of slipping, sometimes in plain sight, into a fake body and face mask plus tricksy grey wig, blouse, cardi, pleated skirt and spectacles".

"A thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve, and makes up in rumbustious good humour what it lacks in originality," said WhatsOnStage. It has a "really beautiful message about the importance of finding your family, whether or not it's a conventional one". All in all, it's the "theatrical equivalent to comfort food".

Shaftesbury Theatre, until 16 Feb 2025. Book here