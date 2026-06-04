The Tempest: an ‘enchanting’ production starring Kenneth Branagh

Legendary director Richard Eyre’s Stratford debut brings ‘masques, magic and monsters’

By
published

The Tempest
‘Visually thrilling’: Miranda and Ferdinand’s wedding
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

At the grand old age of 83, and after some 60 years in the theatre, Richard Eyre has finally made his Stratford debut. And with this spectacular production of “The Tempest” – which also marks the return of Kenneth Branagh to Stratford – the venerable director has opened his account in considerable style, said Michael Davies on What’s On Stage.

He brings clear storytelling and a brisk one-hour-each-way running time to Shakespeare’s famously dense text, while leaning into the visual grandeur of its undiscovered island full of “masques, magic and monsters”. Eyre also fills the play with music: Branagh’s Prospero doesn’t so much conjure the storm as conduct it.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK