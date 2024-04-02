7 touring theater productions to see this spring

A fresh batch of theater works are rolling across the United States this spring. They include a revival of a never-remounted musical, a handful of musical adaptations of cult films and two bio-musicals about pop music legends.

1. 'Death Becomes Her'

It was perhaps inevitable that this cult film from 1992 would be transformed into a musical. It has camp; it has broad-stroke comedy; it is about ego and beauty. Hello, musical theater! The cast is also theater gold. Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard star, respectively, as Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp. And Michelle Williams — yes, the Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child — steps into Isabella Rossellini's character's barely-there costumes. The pre-Broadway run starts in Chicago in April.

2. 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical'

Big wheels keep on rolling across the United States in this musical adaptation of the iconic performer's life story. Expect rollicking numbers, like "Proud Mary" and "River Deep – Mountain High," and a narrative that tries not to shy away from the darker moments in Turner's life. Ari Groover and Parris Lewis alternate in the lead role. They will both blow the roof off the joint.

3. 'Beetlejuice'

Another musical adaptation of a cult movie. Yes, groan if you like. But " Beetlejuice " is a roisterous good time. From the self-referential opening number to the appearance of the ginormous sandworm, the creators of this take on Beetlejuice knew that fun and a whole lotta tongue-in-cheek hilarity are always welcome at the theater.

4. 'Funny Girl'

It took nearly 60 years for " Funny Girl " to return to Broadway, so indelible was Barbra Streisand's mark on the original production. Former "Glee" star Lea Michele took over the lead role of Fanny Brice in the recent Broadway production to much acclaim. And, for the tour, Katerina McCrimmon looks poised to do the same. Bonus: pop legend Melissa Manchester stars as Fanny's mother for the tour.

5. 'The Kite Runner'

After many productions from California to London to Broadway, this stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's novel begins its touring journey across the United States. The play is a faithful retelling of the novel, the story of two Afghan friends who, as young boys, see a fateful event shape their lives. The tour begins, fittingly, in San Jose, California, where much of the story's later events take place.

6. 'Mean Girls'

The loop continues apace. The recent film version of the musical theater version of the original "Mean Girls" movie, phew, has spawned a touring reboot of the musical . Cady Heron and her pals are set to take on The Plastics once again in a city near you.

7. 'MJ: The Musical'