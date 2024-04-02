7 touring theater productions to see this spring

With appearances by Tina Turner and Michael Jackson

Signage for Broadway show "Funny Girl" at The August Wilson Theater
It took nearly 60 years for "Funny Girl" to return to Broadway, and now the show is hitting the road
(Image credit: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By Scott Hocker, The Week US
published

A fresh batch of theater works are rolling across the United States this spring. They include a revival of a never-remounted musical, a handful of musical adaptations of cult films and two bio-musicals about pop music legends. 

1. 'Death Becomes Her'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theater Michael Jackson Tina Fey Movies The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us