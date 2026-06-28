A spectacular canal-boat trip

Plus cycling across Sweden’s lake district and between cultures in East Asia

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man on narrowboat
Llangollen Canal is “one of our most stunning waterways”
(Image credit: travellinglight / Alamy)

A spectacular canal-boat trip

With its “breathtaking” aqueducts and glorious setting, the Llangollen Canal is “one of our most stunning waterways”, said Clive Davis in The Times – and so easy to navigate that it makes for a wonderfully relaxing boating holiday.

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