All aboard! Ferry trips in the UK for a budget-friendly break
Embark on coastal adventures from the Outer Hebrides to the Isles of Scilly
The humble ferry may not be as glamorous as a sleeper train, but starting your holiday by boat can be just as thrilling – and far more affordable. If you're looking to book a last-minute break in the UK, it's well worth hopping aboard a ferry for one of these scenic coastal adventures.
Penzance to the Isles of Scilly
Setting out from Penzance's South Pier, the crossing to St Mary's is the "indispensable highlight of any trip to the Isles of Scilly", said The Guardian. Head out on deck to catch a "glimpse" of Land's End as you depart the Cornish coast. Over the next three hours there is plenty of wildlife to spot, from fin whales to dolphins. Keep an eye out for "bird feeding frenzies" and bluefin tuna leaping "clear of the water".
Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight
Hop aboard a ferry in Portsmouth and in under an hour you'll arrive on the Isle of Wight. After disembarking at Fishbourne, take a bus to the "picturesque" seaside town of Ventnor, said The Independent. Thanks in part to its "renowned microclimate" and "abundant sunshine", in recent years it's transformed into a foodie haven (be sure to visit the Smoking Lobster to sample the local fare). Days are easy to fill with coastal strolls and bracing sea swims.
Berneray to Harris
Scotland is home to "many memorable ferry routes" but this "short voyage" in the Outer Hebrides is among the most "exhilarating", said The Guardian. Taking just an hour and spanning nine nautical miles, the crossing takes you over the Sound of Harris, which is "strewn with deadly rocks, dangerous tidal currents and frequent mists". Listen out for the "ghostly cries of seals" on the bigger islets and if you're lucky, you might even spot a "majestic white-tailed sea eagle".
Birkenhead to Belfast
From Birkenhead, jump aboard the Stena Line ferry to Belfast before taking the train to Coleraine, the perfect spot to embark on a hiking holiday, exploring the "magical glens of Antrim and the wild Causeway Coast", said The Sunday Times. Among the nearby highlights is the "fairytale scenery of Glenariff Forest", as well as the Giant's Causeway – a breathtaking geological formation comprising around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns.
Seahouses to Holy Island
During the warmer months, Billy Shiel's boats offer a four-and-a-half-hour trip from the charming coastal town of Seahouses to Holy Island, a tidal island off the coast of Northumberland. Boats cross at high tide (when the causeway is submerged), giving you a unique chance to enjoy the "'cut off' serenity of the island with its lofty castle, Norman Priory, small museum and cafes offering locally caught crab sandwiches", said The Telegraph.
