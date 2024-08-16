Annecy destination guide: charming Alpine town

With its canals, cobbled streets, and medieval houses set against a dramatic mountain backdrop, Annecy is a contender for one of the cutest towns in France. Known as the "Venice of the Alps", it was built on the banks of the aquamarine lake that gives it its name, and is formed by a network of waterways that give it its charm.

Even better is the fact Annecy is fairly easy to reach. Direct flights to Geneva Airport from various UK cities will take you most of the way, followed by a 45-minute private transfer or a trip by FlixBus, which has a direct service from the airport several times a day.

Why you should visit

(Image credit: © Lake Annecy Tourism / G Bourmault)

Annecy's alleys invite you to experience its rich heritage. Its position in the Haute-Savoie region of south-east France, now bordered by Italy and Switzerland, made the town historically important, and it has been home to the Counts of Geneva and of Savoy, as well as serving as a refuge for those fleeing the Calvinists in Geneva too.

But the Alps are perhaps the biggest draw. While the Aiguilles de Chamonix mountain chain may be best known for skiing, come the summer there is plenty to enjoy in and around the lake.

Things to do

With views like these you will want to be outdoors, so cycling around the lake is a must, either on a standard bicycle or on an e-bike. Walkers aren't short of a hill to climb either, with various hiking routes available. And the water allows for swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and windsurfing. The more adventurous may fancy trying their hand at paragliding with Adrenaline Parapente, but a drive to the take-off point at le Col de la Forclaz is also great just to watch others jump into the abyss.

Upon your return to the city spend some time walking through its cobbled streets and alongside the canals and rivers. The market (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays) is unmissable for fresh produce, delicious breads, and the most divine macarons from Macarons Mandolier.

Climb up to the 13th-century Château d'Annecy for some history and views over the town. The Palais de I'lle, sitting in the heart of an emerald-coloured river, is probably the most photographed monument, with the romantic Belle Epoque Pont des Amours bridge coming a close second. You must get on the lake, so consider a boat trip with Compagnie des Bateaux for a few hours.

(Image credit: © Lake Annecy Tourism / Didier Baillet)

What to eat and drink

(Image credit: Richard Bord / Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a trip to France without a generous helping of cheese, and Bigorno is the spot for French small plates of truffled Brie, Camembert or the local speciality, Reblochon.

The sophisticated atmosphere of Brasserie Brunet is perfect for the evening. This is simple, good cooking using local ingredients, and it has won awards for its sustainable approach.

Morgane Pâtisserie is a new venture in nearby Sevrier, one of the first stops on the cycle path. Expect rows of dainty cakes and pastries, as well as a tempting wine list. Try the Paris Brest, a crispy ring of choux pastry filled with praline mousseline cream.

The two-Michelin-starred restaurant of Auberge du Père Bise from Jean Sulpice is an experience for the senses. The menu is inspired by the dramatic terroir around Lac Annecy, and the dining room has views over the bay of Talloires. He uses local crayfish, poultry, mushrooms and more to create delicately plated dishes that are sure to surprise you with each mouthful.

Where to stay

(Image credit: Xavier Desmier / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

Your meal at L’Auberge du Père Bise may leave you temporarily unable, or unwilling, to walk very far, so it is lucky that the rooms upstairs are sumptuous and relaxing. The hotel, a member of luxury hotel group Relais & Châteaux, is an oasis inviting you to stroll through the botanical garden, take a steam in the spa, or simply lounge on your terrace. You won’t want to leave. Rooms start at £290.

The imposing Impérial Palace is a local landmark. Sitting just outside the town, its Belle Epoque facade has welcomed visitors such as Charlie Chaplin and Winston Churchill since it opened in 1913. Now its three restaurants, bar, casino, and spectacular views make it a comfortable base to explore the region. Rooms start at £128 per night.

Jaymi McCann was a guest of Lac Annecy tourism, L'Auberge du Père Bise, and Impérial Palace.