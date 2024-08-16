Annecy destination guide: charming Alpine town

Explore the Venice of the Alps, a picturesque town known for its variety

Lake Annecy
This gorgeous town is defined by its free-flowing waterways
With its canals, cobbled streets, and medieval houses set against a dramatic mountain backdrop, Annecy is a contender for one of the cutest towns in France. Known as the "Venice of the Alps", it was built on the banks of the aquamarine lake that gives it its name, and is formed by a network of waterways that give it its  charm.

Even better is the fact Annecy is fairly easy to reach. Direct flights to Geneva Airport from various UK cities will take you most of the way, followed by a 45-minute private transfer or a trip by FlixBus, which has a direct service from the airport several times a day. 

