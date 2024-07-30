6 sunshine-y hotels to visit before the summer is over

August is when the end of summer sharpens into view. This is the time to enjoy a sunny escape, before the leaves start to change and warm weather retreats to a distant memory. From an island getaway in Moorea to a nature retreat in Southern California, there are myriad hotels where you can bask before summer sets.

Almanac X Alcron, Prague

The chic Almanac X Alcron is near Prague's most famous sights (Image credit: Almanac X Alcron Prague)

The stylish Almanac X Alcron Prague, equal parts modern and traditional, is close to the action, being located mere steps away from Old Town and Wenceslas Square. Filled with onyx fireplaces, marble pillars and paintings by local artists, the heart of the hotel are the Alcron Restaurant, where the chef puts a new spin on classic Czech dishes, and the Art Deco-inspired Alcron Bar. All of the rooms and suites are comfortable, but for something special, book the Almanac X Castle View Suite, where you need only look out your window to gawk at Prague Castle.

Fare Tiaia Beach, Moorea, French Polynesia

Staying at Fare Tiaia Beach really is getting away from it all (Image credit: Jen Ortega)

This hotel provides a new tier of privacy. Fare Tiaia Beach sits on its own white sandy beach, the glassy water so clear you can view fish and coral from shore. With only seven bungalows, there is a spacious, air-conditioned accommodation for all types, with couples drawn to the more intimate Faré Suki and families opting for the two-story, thatched-roof Faré Kautinaki. Breakfast is included in each stay, and all guests have access to a fully equipped kitchen, terrace with covered dining table and two beach cabanas.

Huttopia Paradise Springs, Valyermo, California

The Chaplin Cabin dates back to the 1920s (Image credit: Huttopia)

Get that camping fix without having to rough it. Up in the Angeles National Forest, this hideaway is tucked back in a canyon, with a creek running through it. Guests at Huttopia Paradise Springs can stay in solar-powered tents with decks and kitchenettes or the historic one-bedroom Chaplin Cabin. This newly restored accommodation is surrounded by trout ponds and has a private patio and hot tub and stairs that were constructed by — you guessed it — Charlie Chaplin. On site, there is also a spring water swimming pool dating back to the 1920s and a bistro serving homemade pizzas, burgers and salads.

Las Alcobas, Mexico City

Las Alcobas has a modern exterior to match its renovated interior (Image credit: Las Alcobas)

The energy of Mexico City is palpable, especially when staying at a boutique hotel in the Polanco neighborhood. Once a private residence, this property is now Las Alcobas, home to 35 luxe suites, the lively Anatol restaurant and Aurora Spa. Because of the hotel's smaller size, the concierge is able to work with guests on personalized itineraries, guiding them to sights and restaurants based on their preferences. Experiences could include a private tour through the Teotihuacán pyramid complex or a trek to the best taco and tequila spots in Mexico City.

Romazzino, Sardinia

Romazzino boasts sweeping views of Costa Smeralda and its turquoise waters (Image credit: Romazzino, a Belmond Hotel)

If you live by the motto "treat yourself," consider booking a suite at Romazzino. This jewel overlooks the Costa Smeralda coastline and offers precisely what you want from an Italian summer escapade: gorgeous seaside views; access to a private beach; grilled seafood, pasta and Aperol spritzes at the ready. Guests can also take advantage of activities like private tennis lessons with the in-house coach or a mixology class, or hit the road in a Fiat 500 and cruise around, seeing the sights and stopping for gelato and coffee.

Sand Valley Resort, Nekoosa, Wisconsin

The new Sedge Valley Golf Course was designed by Tom Doak (Image credit: Sand Valley Resort)

Plan on spending most of your time here outdoors. Guests at Sand Valley Resort can do just about anything on this 12,000-acre property, from playing matches on one of the 16 grass tennis courts to sledding down the sand dunes to angling with the resident fisher. Golf is the main attraction, with five great courses on-site, including the brand new Sedge Valley inspired by classic links courses on the English coast. The resort is pet-friendly, and accommodations run the gamut from comfortable lodge rooms to eight-bedroom estate homes with private putting greens.